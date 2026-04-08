Food & Dining How to eat like a restaurant critic at the Masters AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis shares his agenda for the legendary concessions at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta National Golf Club’s food items include a pork bar-b-que sandwich (clockwise from left), ice tea, a Masters candy bar, a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich and a Georgia pecan praline. Augusta National is famous for its affordable, iconic concession menu. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 7 minutes ago Share

I first attended the Masters in the late 1990s, when I was in elementary school and my father took me and my little brother to a practice round. He’d gotten badges through work and I assumed, with the naivety of a 10-year-old, that I’d be back at Augusta National Golf Club on a pretty regular basis. In reality, it would be about 25 years before I’d step foot again on that hallowed golfing ground. In 2023, I got to visit a Masters practice round thanks to my work with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I was thrilled to take my father-in-law as my guest. He was able to check an item off his bucket list and I wrote an article about what to do in Augusta in the event of a weather delay — a piece that proved serendipitous when multiple trees fell after heavy rain and forced a suspension of play.

AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis (left) and his father-in-law, Ralph Leslie, attend a Masters practice round in 2023. (Henri Hollis/AJC) As an adult, I learned that while I’m inside the Augusta National gates, I need to make every second and every cubic inch of stomach space count. That’s exactly what I plan to do this Saturday; my dad has once again gotten his hands on some Masters badges and generously invited me to be his guest. I’m looking forward to a day of father-son bonding and the simple pleasures of cheap food and beer at one of the world’s great sporting events. RELATED Menu for Rory McIlroy’s exclusive Masters Champions Dinner has its appeal A professional eater’s agenda at the Masters This year, the entire Masters concessions menu adds up to $77.25. But even with Augusta National’s famously low food prices, eating the entire menu would be a tall order, and attempting that feat would get in the way of watching the golf and experiencing the course. AJC Senior Sports Editor Rod Beard enjoys a cup of Masters Blend fresh brewed coffee on the 18th green during a practice round of the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

I’m not an early riser, but I’ll be driving from Atlanta to Augusta first thing in the morning in the hopes of making it through the gates in time for breakfast, which cuts off at 10 a.m. I hope to be at the course around 9:30 a.m. so I can try the breakfast sandwich, one of the few Masters concessions items I’ve never had. Hopefully, my dad will get the chicken biscuit, another item I haven’t tried before. We’ll wash down breakfast with some of the Masters Blend fresh brewed coffee.

Pimiento cheese sandwiches fill a concession stand during the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Ken Sugiura/AJC 2025) You never know if you’ll return to the Masters, so we’ll spend the morning walking the whole course. Around noon, I plan to eat at least one pimento cheese sandwich and one egg salad sandwich — a Masters tradition that I would never skip. I’ll also have my first ambiguously labeled domestic beer; it’s the weekend, and this isn’t work! RELATED Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week By early afternoon, we’ll find a spot on the course to watch a little bit of the golf action, and soon it’ll be time for another visit to concessions. I’ll grab another beer and some salty and sweet afternoon snacks: the Southern cheese straws and the Georgia pecan caramel corn. I would have loved to try the tomato hand pie, but those were only available last year. The Masters might have been early on the fancy Hot Pocket trend. The pork bar-b-que sandwich makes a perfect early dinner while at Augusta National Golf Course. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Later in the afternoon, it’ll be time for an early dinner: a pork bar-b-que sandwich and another beer. Unfortunately, the Azalea cocktails are not available at the concessions stands this year. I might make a batch at home on Sunday instead.