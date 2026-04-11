Golf

2026 Masters third-round tee times and groups for Saturday

First tee time is 9:31 a.m.
Rory McIlroy hits out of bunker on 7th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Rory McIlroy hits out of bunker on 7th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy is halfway to a becoming a repeat champion at the Masters Tournament.

McIlroy scorched the Augusta National course with a 7-under 65 to take a commanding six-stroke lead Friday after the second round of the Masters.

With his 12-under 132, McIlroy will play in the last group, with Sam Burns, who shot a 71 Friday and is six strokes behind, tied with Patrick Reed.

Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a 6-under 66 on Friday, is at 4-under for the tournament and is paired with Wyndham Clark (-4).

Here are the pairings and times for Saturday’s third round at the Masters.

The Masters 2026

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know

LIVE UPDATES: The latest from Augusta National

ROUND 2: What to expect Friday | Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes back-to-back title talk | Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut

WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta

AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop

THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

PHOTOS: Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off

MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors

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From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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