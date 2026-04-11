2026 Masters third-round tee times and groups for Saturday

AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy is halfway to a becoming a repeat champion at the Masters Tournament.
McIlroy scorched the Augusta National course with a 7-under 65 to take a commanding six-stroke lead Friday after the second round of the Masters.
AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy is halfway to a becoming a repeat champion at the Masters Tournament.
McIlroy scorched the Augusta National course with a 7-under 65 to take a commanding six-stroke lead Friday after the second round of the Masters.
With his 12-under 132, McIlroy will play in the last group, with Sam Burns, who shot a 71 Friday and is six strokes behind, tied with Patrick Reed.
Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a 6-under 66 on Friday, is at 4-under for the tournament and is paired with Wyndham Clark (-4).
Here are the pairings and times for Saturday’s third round at the Masters.
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.
START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know
LIVE UPDATES: The latest from Augusta National
ROUND 2: What to expect Friday | Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes back-to-back title talk | Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut
WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta
AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop
THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week
PHOTOS: Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off
MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors