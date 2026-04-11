2026 Masters third-round tee times and groups for Saturday

Rory McIlroy hits out of bunker on 7th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

First tee time is 9:31 a.m.

First tee time is 9:31 a.m.

McIlroy scorched the Augusta National course with a 7-under 65 to take a commanding six-stroke lead Friday after the second round of the Masters.

AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy is halfway to a becoming a repeat champion at the Masters Tournament.

With his 12-under 132, McIlroy will play in the last group, with Sam Burns, who shot a 71 Friday and is six strokes behind, tied with Patrick Reed.

Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a 6-under 66 on Friday, is at 4-under for the tournament and is paired with Wyndham Clark (-4).

Here are the pairings and times for Saturday’s third round at the Masters.