How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop

AUGUSTA — If time is money, then Masters patrons can shave years off their lives in the Golf Shop.
Unlike its notoriously cheap concessions, buying Augusta National merchandise can quickly match a mortgage payment.
AUGUSTA — If time is money, then Masters patrons can shave years off their lives in the Golf Shop.
Unlike its notoriously cheap concessions, buying Augusta National merchandise can quickly match a mortgage payment.
The shop averages nearly $10 million in revenue per day, according to a 2022 Forbes estimation. Name-brand golf attire and a seemingly endless array of valuables reinforce the high-quality standard held by the Masters.
When it comes to its brand, Augusta National doesn’t deal in the frugal.
The vastness of selection is impressive. Patrons can purchase Masters-branded boxers, leather footballs and baseballs, dog bowls, azalea-scented candles, and all kinds of needlepoint products.
Merchandise hangs on nearly every wall. There are massive shelves throughout the store and racks in the middle of the floor.
The items appear to be limitless, and on the first morning of the 2026 Masters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tried to total the price of every single one.
Let’s set a couple of things straight about the “one of everything” count. Products like shirts and hats that had different designs but were listed at the same price were counted only once. A patron could spend $170 on five $34 hats, but only one $34 hat was counted in the total — one of every (type of) thing.
The total is also based on the products available in the Golf Shop around 10 a.m. Thursday. Some products could have sold out earlier or been added later.
Prices ranged from less than $10 (sunglass straps) to nearly $600 (sunglasses), according to Golf Shop employees. Other notable expensive items included a $595 duffel bag, a couple of $395 jackets, a $299 limited-edition watch and a $250 limited-edition coin.
The “one of everything” count included more than 250 items. If a Masters patron were to buy one of each, the grand total would be $18,985.50.
And that’s before you buy a single one of those egg salad sandwiches.
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.
START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know
FIRST ROUND: What to expect Thursday | All the Masters tee times | Mason Howell will share Masters start with Rory McIlroy
THE FIELD: An appreciation for Scottie Scheffler’s quiet stardom | These 5 players should compete for first green jacket | No Tiger? No Phil? No biggie, the kids say | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta | 9 top-ranked newcomers making their debut | Scottie Scheffler heavily favored over elite contenders | Oldest vs. youngest golfers at the Masters
WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Rival league presence will be felt at Augusta National
AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | Plan your practice rounds like a pro
THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week
PHOTOS: Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off
MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors