Golf How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop Prices range from less than $10 for sunglass straps to nearly $600 for sunglasses to put them on, according to Golf Shop employees. Patrons emerge from the Golf Shop at Augusta National with bags of merchandise to commemorate their Masters experience. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Jack Leo 18 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — If time is money, then Masters patrons can shave years off their lives in the Golf Shop. Unlike its notoriously cheap concessions, buying Augusta National merchandise can quickly match a mortgage payment.

The shop averages nearly $10 million in revenue per day, according to a 2022 Forbes estimation . Name-brand golf attire and a seemingly endless array of valuables reinforce the high-quality standard held by the Masters. When it comes to its brand, Augusta National doesn’t deal in the frugal. The vastness of selection is impressive. Patrons can purchase Masters-branded boxers, leather footballs and baseballs, dog bowls, azalea-scented candles, and all kinds of needlepoint products. Merchandise hangs on nearly every wall. There are massive shelves throughout the store and racks in the middle of the floor.

The items appear to be limitless, and on the first morning of the 2026 Masters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tried to total the price of every single one.