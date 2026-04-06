Golf Masters is overdue to produce another champion from Georgia Larry Mize, 1987 champion, says a native like Russell Henley could break through this year. Russell Henley and caddie Andrew Sanders on the first fairway during second round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 17 minutes ago Share

It’s been 39 years since Georgia native Larry Mize left Augusta National with the green jacket. Given the quality of Georgians in this the field, this could be the year the streak comes to an end. Mize, born in Augusta and a resident of Columbus, won the 1987 Masters when he holed out from behind the 11th green to defeat Greg Norman in the second playoff hole. He became the second Georgian to hold the title, joining Gainesville’s Tommy Aaron, who prevailed in 1973.

Mize said he didn’t feel any additional pressure from representing his home state. “It’s an individual thing, but I never felt any extra pressure,” Mize said. “I always felt like everybody was happy I was there. I was happy to be there. As far as the other guys from Georgia, I would think it would be similar. You still feel pressure, but I didn’t feel any pressure like people were expecting me to win.” The crop of Georgia natives in the field is impressive and includes Macon native and Columbus resident Russell Henley, Thomasville’s Harris English and Savannah’s Brian Harman.

Henley, 36, has five PGA Tour victories to his credit, most recently the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and is ranked No. 9 in the world. This season he has played six events, missed only one cut, and has two top-10 finishes, including a tie for sixth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Henley has shown he can compete in the big events, but has yet to win. He tied for 10th in the U.S. Open and British Open in 2025, and challenged Tommy Fleetwood but finished second at the Tour Championship. Henley tied for seventh at the U.S. Open and placed fifth in the British Open in 2024. Henley’s best showing at the Masters was a tie for fourth in 2023. He missed the cut in ‘25. Mize, who plays a lot of golf with Henley at the Country Club of Columbus, believes his young friend is ready to win a major. “The more often you get there, the more comfortable you feel,” Mize said. “You’re never not going to have nerves. Something is wrong if you don’t. But he’s had Ryder Cup experience and Presidents Cup experience, and he’s won five times. You definitely get more comfortable.” Harris English tees off on 14th hole during second round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

English, 36, has five PGA Tour wins, but continues to seek his first major title. This season he has made the cut in six of seven events, but has finished no better than a tie for 22nd and no worse than a tie for 28th. He missed the cut at The Players Championship. English, like Henley a member of the 2025 Ryder Cup team, is ranked No. 20 in the world. English has played in six Masters and tied for 12th in 2025, his best showing in Augusta. “I love it every time I get invited,” English said. “I don’t take it for granted. Walking up on the first tee it kind of hits you … we’re back in Augusta. It’s so special. It’s the best in the world.” Brian Harman tees off on 14th hole during second round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Harman, 39, has one major to his credit, the 2023 British Open. He has four PGA Tour victories, including last year’s Valero Texas Open, which came the week before the Masters.

This season Harman has played in seven events with two missed cuts. The left-hander appears to be rounding into form after he tied for 11th at The Players Championship. Harman is ranked No. 46 in the world. Harman’s record at the Masters hasn’t been great. He tied for 36th in 2025 after missing the cut in three consecutive events. His best finish in seven appearances was a tie for 12th in 2021. “We always circle this week, especially being a Georgia guy, you want to play so well here,” Harman said a year ago. “Augusta National is a special place for all of us that grew up here. A special place across the world, but especially growing up close and watching this as a kid. It’s always one that we all circle.” Thomasville amateur Mason Howell is also in the field, thanks to his victory in the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship. While competing alongside the leaders is a big dream, Howell should be in contention for the silver cup that is awarded to the low amateur each year. Larry Mize walks with a grandson as he carries his clubs as they walk down the first hole during the Par 3 of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)