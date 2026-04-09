Golf Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut South Georgia high school student played alongside defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy in Thursday’s opening round at Augusta National. Mason Howell loses his hat teeing off on first hole during first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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AUGUSTA — Mason Howell needed just two shots Thursday at the Masters to experience Augusta National in full. Howell, an 18-year-old from Thomasville a month from graduating high school, pulled his opening tee shot left to the adjacent No. 9 fairway. He couldn’t see the flagstick as he lined up his second shot with a pitching wedge.

“I had a big magnolia right in my way,” Howell said. Still, he launched the ball 146 yards to the green and saved par with two putts. He finished his first Masters round with a 5-over 77, with birdies on two of his final four holes to maintain an outside shot to make the cut with a strong performance Friday. RELATED South Georgia connections make Masters ‘even more special’ for golf phenom “On the first tee, I couldn’t feel my arms,” Howell said of the nerves. “... But I got the driver cooking the rest of the round, so that will be a big confidence booster (Friday).”

Howell was grouped with defending champion Rory McIlroy, who shot 5-under to take an early lead. On the first tee box, Howell drew laughs by revealing a golf ball McIlroy gave him nearly a decade ago at the Tour Championship.

“We chatted a little bit all day,” Howell said. “It was great to pick his brain. I just kind of asked him what does he have coming up and how does he hit the ball so far.” Rory McIlroy (center), Mason Howell (right) and Cameron Young (rear) walk down second fairway during first round of the Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Howell parred the first three holes. He then needed four putts and carded a double-bogey on the par-3 fourth. He added four bogeys and another double bogey at 12. Birdies on 8, 15 and 16 left Howell, a University of Georgia golf signee, feeling optimistic. “I feel like I’m hitting the ball great off the tee,” he said. “I’m honestly pretty good with irons. I feel like I’ll be able to bounce back (Friday).” Playing alongside McIlroy forced Howell to play each hole in front of a massive gallery of patrons. Howell’s mother, Lauren, called it the “Rory Effect.”

“It’s a lot harder to watch each shot,” she said. “I’m not complaining because it makes it more exciting.” Howell said he managed to keep things light. His hat blew off on his first tee shot because he “was going to swing out of his shoes to cover the right bunker.” McIlory and Howell laughed as they walked together on the first fairway. “I bet he’s laughing because Mason has missed right on that shot all week,” during practice rounds, Howell’s father, Robb, said. “Then he misses left.” After his successful shot over the magnolia tree to the green, Howell smiled as he shook hands with a father-son duo in the gallery that he has known for years.