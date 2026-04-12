Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory

AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy made history again Sunday at Augusta National.
The Irishman captured his second straight Masters, joining an exclusive group of back-to-back champions.
AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy made history again Sunday at Augusta National.
The Irishman captured his second straight Masters, joining an exclusive group of back-to-back champions.
McIlroy surged with a flurry of midround birdies to finish 12-under, one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler.
“I can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and I get two in a row,” McIlroy said.
It wasn’t always a sure thing.
McIlroy entered the final round tied with Cam Young at 11-under, then stumbled early with a double bogey and a bogey through his first six holes.
He responded with four birdies and a steady stretch of pars to take a two-shot lead to the final hole.
His drive at 18 veered right, and his approach with an 8-iron found a bunker short left of the green. McIlroy recovered to make bogey and secure the victory.
After tapping in the final putt, McIlroy tilted his head back, clenched both fists and let out a yell.
Later, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley helped McIlroy slip on his green jacket, a role typically performed by the defending champion.
Last year’s win made McIlroy, 36, just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors — the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship.
This time, he became the fourth to win consecutive green jackets, alongside Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).
Scheffler missed his own chance at history. Seeking a third Masters title, he shot weekend rounds of 65 and 68 to briefly threaten McIlroy. Scheffler, 29, became the first player since World War II to play the third and fourth rounds bogey-free.
Four players, including Young, finished tied for third at 10-under. Justin Rose, who fell to McIlroy in a playoff last year, former University of Georgia golfer Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton were also two shots back.
This story will be updated...