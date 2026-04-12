Golf Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory Rory McIlroy’s dominant finish at Augusta National moves him into exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions. Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2026 Mastersduring final round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

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AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy made history again Sunday at Augusta National. The Irishman captured his second straight Masters, joining an exclusive group of back-to-back champions.

McIlroy surged with a flurry of midround birdies to finish 12-under, one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler. “I can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and I get two in a row,” McIlroy said. It wasn’t always a sure thing. McIlroy entered the final round tied with Cam Young at 11-under, then stumbled early with a double bogey and a bogey through his first six holes.

He responded with four birdies and a steady stretch of pars to take a two-shot lead to the final hole.

His drive at 18 veered right, and his approach with an 8-iron found a bunker short left of the green. McIlroy recovered to make bogey and secure the victory. After tapping in the final putt, McIlroy tilted his head back, clenched both fists and let out a yell. Later, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley helped McIlroy slip on his green jacket, a role typically performed by the defending champion. Last year’s win made McIlroy, 36, just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors — the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship. This time, he became the fourth to win consecutive green jackets, alongside Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).