Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week
Here are a few ways to best prepare the Southern classic, including a close approximation to the Masters’ infamous $1.50 sandwich.
Pimento cheese sandwiches are sold at a concession stand during a practice round prior to the start of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Like the Masters tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club this week, pimento cheese is polarizing. You either get it, or you don’t.
For many (myself included), pimento cheese is a beloved Southern tradition, a simple pleasure that still carries a touch of refinement. Others see it as an overly romanticized relic of a bygone era, a vestige of history better left in the past. And some people just hate mayonnaise.
The Masters famously serves its pimento cheese sandwiches for $1.50, a price that appropriately reflects their quality and, in my opinion, should make them immune to criticism. My colleague Ken Sugiura vociferously disagrees.
The actual Augusta National pimento cheese recipe is a secret, but the version published by the ladies of the city’s Junior League is supposed to be close. The recipe in “Par 3 Tea Time at the Masters” is a surprisingly complex take on pimento cheese. It includes two different types of cheddar, some Parmesan and a bit of blue cheese.
I’ve usually subscribed to the no-recipe philosophy when making pimento cheese for tailgates and beach trips over the years; taste-testing the mixture as you make it is half the fun.
A classic pimento cheese sandwich is seen at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences of the University of Georgia Griffin on Monday, March 31, 2025. Farmers in Griffin, Georgia, began cultivating pimentos, and Griffin became a leading pimento producer, contributing to the pimento cheese boom. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
I like to start with a 1-pound block of the sharpest cheddar I can find. Good homemade pimento cheese must be grated at home since the coating on the pre-grated bagged cheese interferes with the texture of the final product. Add several dollops of mayonnaise (usually Duke’s for me) and a squirt of Dijon mustard with a small jar of drained pimentos. When possible, I like to add a little squeeze of lemon juice and some smoked paprika. Pimento cheese also tends to taste best a day or two after it’s made; time in the fridge helps both the flavor and texture.
Read on for a selection of pimento cheese recipes published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the years, including the Masters-adjacent version created by the Junior League of Augusta.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.