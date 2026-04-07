Recipe Collection

Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

Here are a few ways to best prepare the Southern classic, including a close approximation to the Masters’ infamous $1.50 sandwich.
Pimento cheese sandwiches are sold at a concession stand during a practice round prior to the start of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Pimento cheese sandwiches are sold at a concession stand during a practice round prior to the start of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By
43 minutes ago

Like the Masters tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club this week, pimento cheese is polarizing. You either get it, or you don’t.

For many (myself included), pimento cheese is a beloved Southern tradition, a simple pleasure that still carries a touch of refinement. Others see it as an overly romanticized relic of a bygone era, a vestige of history better left in the past. And some people just hate mayonnaise.

The Masters famously serves its pimento cheese sandwiches for $1.50, a price that appropriately reflects their quality and, in my opinion, should make them immune to criticism. My colleague Ken Sugiura vociferously disagrees.

RELATED
Masters pimento cheese sandwiches? No, thanks. It’s the Phil Mickelson of sandwiches.

The actual Augusta National pimento cheese recipe is a secret, but the version published by the ladies of the city’s Junior League is supposed to be close. The recipe in “Par 3 Tea Time at the Masters” is a surprisingly complex take on pimento cheese. It includes two different types of cheddar, some Parmesan and a bit of blue cheese.

I’ve usually subscribed to the no-recipe philosophy when making pimento cheese for tailgates and beach trips over the years; taste-testing the mixture as you make it is half the fun.

RELATED
The other $1.50 Masters sandwich: Learn to make egg salad
A classic pimento cheese sandwich is seen at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences of the University of Georgia Griffin on Monday, March 31, 2025. Farmers in Griffin, Georgia, began cultivating pimentos, and Griffin became a leading pimento producer, contributing to the pimento cheese boom. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A classic pimento cheese sandwich is seen at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences of the University of Georgia Griffin on Monday, March 31, 2025. Farmers in Griffin, Georgia, began cultivating pimentos, and Griffin became a leading pimento producer, contributing to the pimento cheese boom. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

I like to start with a 1-pound block of the sharpest cheddar I can find. Good homemade pimento cheese must be grated at home since the coating on the pre-grated bagged cheese interferes with the texture of the final product. Add several dollops of mayonnaise (usually Duke’s for me) and a squirt of Dijon mustard with a small jar of drained pimentos. When possible, I like to add a little squeeze of lemon juice and some smoked paprika. Pimento cheese also tends to taste best a day or two after it’s made; time in the fridge helps both the flavor and texture.

Read on for a selection of pimento cheese recipes published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the years, including the Masters-adjacent version created by the Junior League of Augusta.

AJC Pimento Cheese Hub

Learn more about pimento cheese:

Recipes from local restaurants:

Even more pimento cheese recipes from the AJC:

Masters-style Pimento Cheese Sandwiches

A recipe from “Par 3: Tea-Time at the Masters” by the Junior League of Augusta, Georgia.

  1. Combine cheeses, pimentos, mayo and mustard in a food processor and process until smooth. Cover and chill.
  2. Spread on bread slices.

Makes at least 10 sandwiches.

RELATED
How to make the azalea cocktail: The Masters’ signature 3-ingredient drink

High Museum of Art Pimento Cheese Spread

For a taste of the ’90s, try this recipe from the High Museum’s 1992 “Recipe Collection,” submitted by Colonel Alton R. Taylor.

  1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, Durkee sauce, Grand Marnier, cayenne pepper, and minced garlic until smooth and fully combined.
  2. Fold in the pimentos and chopped parsley.
  3. Add the grated cheddar cheese and gently stir until evenly distributed. Be careful not to overmix — you want some of that shredded texture to shine through.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld. Let come to room temperature before serving for best texture and flavor.

Makes approximately 4 cups.

Hot and Spicy Pimento Cheese Bake

Turn up the heat with a spicy version of pimento cheese from Southern Living magazine, meant to be shared at a party like fondue.

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the first four ingredients in a large bowl; stir in cheeses. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased baking dish.
  2. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until dip is golden and bubbly. Garnish with cilantro leaves, if you like. Serve with French bread cubes for dipping.

Makes about two dozen servings.

RELATED
More from the AJC's recipe collection

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.

More Stories

The Latest

Insisting on joy even in dark times

A new day, even now: Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen in Atlanta - Clone

Savannah welcomes acclaimed chef, new steakhouse and more coastal dining news

RECIPE

Make Chef Pano’s easy watermelon and feta salad to welcome spring

Keep Reading

No reservations? These 15 easy Valentine’s Day recipes save the day.

If you’re looking for Atlanta’s best lemon pepper wings, we’ve found them

Menu for Rory McIlroy’s exclusive Masters Champions Dinner has its appeal

Featured

Dream Sky Trade Basketball
WNBA

Atlanta Dream acquire two-time All-Star Angel Reese in trade

Kemp’s biggest post-session decision may be whether to call lawmakers back

What’s ‘plug-in solar?’ And could it catch on in Georgia?