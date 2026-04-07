Recipe Collection Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week Here are a few ways to best prepare the Southern classic, including a close approximation to the Masters’ infamous $1.50 sandwich. Pimento cheese sandwiches are sold at a concession stand during a practice round prior to the start of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By Henri Hollis 43 minutes ago Share

Like the Masters tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club this week, pimento cheese is polarizing. You either get it, or you don’t. For many (myself included), pimento cheese is a beloved Southern tradition, a simple pleasure that still carries a touch of refinement. Others see it as an overly romanticized relic of a bygone era, a vestige of history better left in the past. And some people just hate mayonnaise.

The Masters famously serves its pimento cheese sandwiches for $1.50, a price that appropriately reflects their quality and, in my opinion, should make them immune to criticism. My colleague Ken Sugiura vociferously disagrees. RELATED Masters pimento cheese sandwiches? No, thanks. It’s the Phil Mickelson of sandwiches. The actual Augusta National pimento cheese recipe is a secret, but the version published by the ladies of the city’s Junior League is supposed to be close. The recipe in “Par 3 Tea Time at the Masters” is a surprisingly complex take on pimento cheese. It includes two different types of cheddar, some Parmesan and a bit of blue cheese. I’ve usually subscribed to the no-recipe philosophy when making pimento cheese for tailgates and beach trips over the years; taste-testing the mixture as you make it is half the fun. RELATED The other $1.50 Masters sandwich: Learn to make egg salad A classic pimento cheese sandwich is seen at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences of the University of Georgia Griffin on Monday, March 31, 2025. Farmers in Griffin, Georgia, began cultivating pimentos, and Griffin became a leading pimento producer, contributing to the pimento cheese boom. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

I like to start with a 1-pound block of the sharpest cheddar I can find. Good homemade pimento cheese must be grated at home since the coating on the pre-grated bagged cheese interferes with the texture of the final product. Add several dollops of mayonnaise (usually Duke’s for me) and a squirt of Dijon mustard with a small jar of drained pimentos. When possible, I like to add a little squeeze of lemon juice and some smoked paprika. Pimento cheese also tends to taste best a day or two after it’s made; time in the fridge helps both the flavor and texture.

Makes at least 10 sandwiches. RELATED How to make the azalea cocktail: The Masters’ signature 3-ingredient drink High Museum of Art Pimento Cheese Spread For a taste of the ’90s, try this recipe from the High Museum’s 1992 “Recipe Collection,” submitted by Colonel Alton R. Taylor. 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Durkee Famous Sauce (still available to order online in 2026; copycat recipe available here )

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier (or other orange liqueur)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 (4 ounce) jar chopped pimentos, drained

1/3 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, Durkee sauce, Grand Marnier, cayenne pepper, and minced garlic until smooth and fully combined. Fold in the pimentos and chopped parsley. Add the grated cheddar cheese and gently stir until evenly distributed. Be careful not to overmix — you want some of that shredded texture to shine through. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld. Let come to room temperature before serving for best texture and flavor. Makes approximately 4 cups.