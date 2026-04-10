Golf Masters resale: Gnomes lead the secondary market outside Augusta National Patrons who miss out on Masters merchandise at Augusta National have buying options. But they’re not cheap. Someone snagged two Masters gnomes April 6, 2026. Patrons who miss out at the Golf Shop can find them online. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo 16 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — For some Masters patrons, winning the 6 a.m. chase for one of a few thousand gnomes available each day at Augusta National is half the battle. Another race has just begun.

The ceramic lawn ornaments have become the most valuable Masters item on the secondary market aside from the patron badges needed to buy them. Individual 2026 gnomes — sold at the Golf Shop for $59.50 — are listed for as high as $2,000 on ebay.com. Some sellers have expanded their gnome package, tossing in a mini gnome and other gnome-themed merchandise. RELATED A UGA legend showed up for the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since The price jumps even higher for gnomes from previous tournaments, as buyers try to complete their collections. The original gnome debuted in 2016 and has soared in value. Several 2016 gnomes are priced at more than $10,000 on eBay. The 2018 edition, dressed as a Masters caddie, is frequently listed between $5,000 and $10,000.