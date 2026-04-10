Masters resale: Gnomes lead the secondary market outside Augusta National

AUGUSTA — For some Masters patrons, winning the 6 a.m. chase for one of a few thousand gnomes available each day at Augusta National is half the battle.
Another race has just begun.
AUGUSTA — For some Masters patrons, winning the 6 a.m. chase for one of a few thousand gnomes available each day at Augusta National is half the battle.
Another race has just begun.
The ceramic lawn ornaments have become the most valuable Masters item on the secondary market aside from the patron badges needed to buy them.
Individual 2026 gnomes — sold at the Golf Shop for $59.50 — are listed for as high as $2,000 on ebay.com. Some sellers have expanded their gnome package, tossing in a mini gnome and other gnome-themed merchandise.
The price jumps even higher for gnomes from previous tournaments, as buyers try to complete their collections. The original gnome debuted in 2016 and has soared in value.
Several 2016 gnomes are priced at more than $10,000 on eBay. The 2018 edition, dressed as a Masters caddie, is frequently listed between $5,000 and $10,000.
For deep-pocketed buyers hunting the entire collection, there are even pricier options. One Atlanta-area seller listed all nine gnomes from 2016 to 2025 on Facebook marketplace for $35,000.
A variation of the original Masters gnome is also selling high. Berckmans Place, a VIP venue at Augusta National, has sold a collection of all 10 gnomes in miniature versions this week.
The salt shaker-sized collectibles are priced around $5,000 online.
Gnomes aren’t the only Masters merchandise listed much higher than their original price. Cashmere sweaters originally priced between $200 and $400 are frequently priced above $700. The premium travel duffel bag, priced at $295 in the Golf Shop, can be bought for $650 on eBay.
Regular Masters Tech polos, sold for $99, are listed on several online markets for more than $400.
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.
START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know
LIVE UPDATES: The latest from Augusta National
ROUND 2: What to expect Friday | Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes back-to-back title talk | Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut
WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta
AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop
THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week
PHOTOS: Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off
MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors