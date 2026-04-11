Golf Former UGA football star’s first Masters trip sparks idea for second career Nolan Smith runs into Kirby Smart’s son and Jason Kelce at Augusta National’s Amen Corner. Former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith enjoyed the slower and quieter tone in his first trip to the Masters. “I’d say it’s beautiful. It’s a special event,” the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl champion says. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

AUGUSTA — The kind of championship atmosphere Nolan Smith is used to is different from what he experienced Friday at Augusta National. The College Football Playoff and Super Bowl champion enjoyed the slower and quieter tone in his first trip to the Masters.

“I’d say it’s beautiful. It’s a special event,” Smith said. “I love being out here without my phone and just being able to touch grass. That’s what we say in football.” RELATED From 2023: Georgia Bulldogs feel right at home in Philly Smith didn’t need his phone to stay connected at Augusta National. The former UGA linebacker and current Philadelphia Eagles edge ran into familiar faces from his football career around the 13th hole. First, Smith surprised an old teammate, former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce. “It was fun bumping into him, just wanted to say what’s up,” Smith said. “I don’t want to hold much of his time.”

Kelce was a popular figure on the grounds after his comedic role in ESPN’s coverage of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest. Kelce cracked jokes in a full caddie outfit as he carried clubs for Akshay Bhatia. Smith, a colorful personality himself, said he wouldn’t mind a similar gig once his football days are over. “I would love to, especially coming out here for the Masters and stuff like that,” Smith said. “It’d be amazing.” Smith ran into a face from his playing days in Athens. Andrew Smart, son of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, sneaked up on him. RELATED Kirby Smart reveals why he doesn’t get to carve out time to watch the Masters Smith was shocked to see how much Smart had grown.