Golf

Former UGA football star’s first Masters trip sparks idea for second career

Nolan Smith runs into Kirby Smart’s son and Jason Kelce at Augusta National’s Amen Corner.
Former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith enjoyed the slower and quieter tone in his first trip to the Masters. “I’d say it’s beautiful. It’s a special event,” the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl champion says. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022)
Former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith enjoyed the slower and quieter tone in his first trip to the Masters. “I’d say it’s beautiful. It’s a special event,” the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl champion says. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022)
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AUGUSTA — The kind of championship atmosphere Nolan Smith is used to is different from what he experienced Friday at Augusta National.

The College Football Playoff and Super Bowl champion enjoyed the slower and quieter tone in his first trip to the Masters.

“I’d say it’s beautiful. It’s a special event,” Smith said. “I love being out here without my phone and just being able to touch grass. That’s what we say in football.”

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Smith didn’t need his phone to stay connected at Augusta National. The former UGA linebacker and current Philadelphia Eagles edge ran into familiar faces from his football career around the 13th hole.

First, Smith surprised an old teammate, former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce.

“It was fun bumping into him, just wanted to say what’s up,” Smith said. “I don’t want to hold much of his time.”

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Kelce was a popular figure on the grounds after his comedic role in ESPN’s coverage of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest. Kelce cracked jokes in a full caddie outfit as he carried clubs for Akshay Bhatia.

Smith, a colorful personality himself, said he wouldn’t mind a similar gig once his football days are over.

“I would love to, especially coming out here for the Masters and stuff like that,” Smith said. “It’d be amazing.”

Smith ran into a face from his playing days in Athens. Andrew Smart, son of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, sneaked up on him.

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Smith was shocked to see how much Smart had grown.

“That’s my little guy, man,” Smith said. “I’ve been with him since he was 7 or 8 years old, and now he’s (13), and he’s huge.”

Smith said Smart, who is set to play quarterback for Athens Academy next season, was taller than him.

“He said I couldn’t sack him, and man, I believe it,” Smith said.

Smith is training in Atlanta and visiting his home in Savannah during the offseason. He’s also spent time in Athens — he golfed at a recently-opened Athens-area club, The Rose, before visiting Augusta.

Smith watched six fellow former Bulldogs compete on Friday. Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Harris English and Brian Harman all played for UGA before turning pro. Henley, Straka, English and Harman made the cut.

The Masters 2026

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

START HERE: Your complete Masters guide Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know

LIVE UPDATES: The latest from Augusta National

ROUND 2: What to expect Friday | Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes back-to-back title talk | Two shots in, Mason Howell gets full Augusta experience in Masters debut

WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta

AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | 10 Masters terms to know before you go | Don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop

THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

PHOTOS: Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off

MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

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