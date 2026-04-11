Golf Masters Round 3 surprises, disappointments: Rory McIlroy leaves the door open Rory McIlroy blows six-shot lead Saturday at Augusta National to blur chase for second straight Masters title. Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 27 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — World No. 3 Cameron Young took another stride toward winning his first major championship Saturday. The Wake Forest product shot a 7-under 65 Masters third round, lowering his score for the third straight day to hold a share of the lead entering Sunday.

Over the last eight months, Young has won the Wyndham Championship, tied for fourth at the Tour Championship, emerged as a force on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and won The Players Championship. Young stands at 11-under 205 and is one good round away from joining Arnold Palmer as the only Demon Deacon with a green jacket. He opens the final round tied with defending champion Rory McIlroy. “I think it’s been a slow climb,” Young said. “The hardest thing to do, I think, is develop some confidence when things aren’t going great. Then the results started to turn around and things have kind of snowballed a little bit from there.” Rory McIlroy walks off course at the end of the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The biggest disappointment on Saturday belonged to McIlroy, who shot 73 and watched his six-shot lead vanish like Masters gnomes in the merchandise center. McIlroy was caught at 11 under when Young, playing five groups ahead, birdied the 16th and then fell a shot behind when he bogeyed the 12th.

McIlroy continued to drive the ball into places that are rarely targeted as optimum, hitting only eight fairways and just 10 of 18 greens in regulation. And he needed 30 putts — six more than he required in the third round. Masters surprises Scottie Scheffler gives his club to his caddie on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (David J. Phillip/AP) Can a 65 by a two-time Masters champion be considered a surprise? That’s what Scottie Scheffler did after playing the first two rounds like a new dad with sleep deprivation. Scheffer eagled the second hole, the second time he’s done it this week, and added five birdies for his bogey-free round. Scheffler has left meat on the bone. He is 6-under on the two par-5s on the front side, but 2-over on the two on the second nine. He will start the final round four shots in arrears. Shane Lowry made a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth hole — the second of his career at Augusta National — and joined the party after shooting 68. The popular Irishman is alone in fourth place at 9-under 207.

RELATED Georgia high schooler on Masters debut: ‘Everything I dreamed it would be’ Jason Day shot 68 and pulled within three shots of the lead at 8 under. It is the sixth time Day will enter the final round in the top 10. Last year, Day was tied for sixth in this spot but shot even par the last round and tied for eighth. The 2015 PGA champion was runner-up at the Masters in 2011, his first appearance. Patrick Cantlay shot himself off the leaderboard with a first-round 77, but followed it with rounds of 67 and 66. Cantlay said he played well from tee to green the last two days and stayed patient, “not trying to get it all back at once.” He sneaked into the tie for ninth. RELATED The Masters 2026: Live updates from Augusta National Augusta National disappointments China’s Haotong Li looked like a weekend hacker when his approach shot at No. 15 didn’t come close to clearing the water. Li smacked himself in the head as he tried to motion an explanation to his caddie of what happened. He was within two shots of the lead before the miscue and the bogey stopped his momentum. Li also made bogey at 18 to shoot 69 for a three-round total of 7-under 209, leaving him tied for seventh. “Just some negative thoughts between my backswing,” Li said. “Somehow something clicked. Very disappointed.” Patrick Reed vaulted up the leaderboard by starting with three straight birdies. But Captain America made two straight bogeys and spun his wheels the rest of the day. The 2018 Masters champ shot 72 and dropped all the way into a tie for ninth.