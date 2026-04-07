Golf Masters patrons, don’t sleep on these 5 hidden spots at Augusta National These quieter locations offer great views of Augusta National with a touch of serenity. Jackson Herrington (left) and Bryson DeChambeau (back right) practice putting on the fifth green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta. Hole No. 5 is one of our hidden viewing sports at the Masters. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jack Leo 10 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — It would be Masters malpractice to miss the sights and roars at Amen Corner and the 18th green. But there are several viewing locations off the beaten path that offer great views with a touch of serenity.

Here are five quieter locations around Augusta National that can still keep you on the edge of your seat with high-stakes action. RELATED All the Masters tee times Thursday: When does Rory McIlroy start? 1. Masters Hole No. 4 Green Tucked in the southwest corner of the course and nestled between bamboo shoots and a forest is Augusta National’s first par-3 hole. Patrons crowd the tee box, but few stop by the relatively small grandstand behind the green. It offers great views of one of the tournament’s toughest tee shots and the subsequent birdie (or bogey) putts. Chris Hoobler from Bremen, Georgia, particularly likes the top left corner of the grandstand, where he can also watch golfers tee off at hole No. 5. It’s not his final destination, but it’s a peaceful location off the beaten path to watch golfers test their finesse.

“It’s a good spot to see some shots coming in after walking for a little while,” Hoobler said. “We’re checking out the slopes, we can catch our breath, and then we’ll move around to a few more holes and catch our breath at another spot.”

2. Augusta National No. 5 Green Hole No. 5 might have the quietest grandstand on the course despite the background noise from Berckmans Place behind it. The grandstand is also a short walk from the South Gate and the second-largest golf shop available to patrons. The elevated grandstand seats allow patrons to watch approach shots, chips and putts on the 495-foot hole. Brandon Berend from New Braunfels, Texas, was skeptical when his uncle recommended the location at his first Masters three years ago. “I was like, ‘Five? Why would we go to five?’” Berend said. “He goes, ‘Just trust me.’ So we get up here, and he told me, ‘Yeah, if you get up on that hill, it is a perfect view.’” 3. Hole No. 7 Fairway Rory McIlroy waits to hit his fairway shot on the seventh hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The seventh fairway is a thin strip of viewing space, but it’s surrounded by action. Golf fans can appreciate approach shots on hole No. 7 and hole No. 17 with a half-decent view of hole No. 3. The area has a good view of the green and the massive leaderboard on the seventh hole. “Right in this area, it’s nice and flat, and it’s got some tree cover from balls coming through from the tee box,” said Peter McCormick from Orlando, Florida. “It’s just a nice little area with shade. You can see a few different holes from this vantage point, and we get to see the approach shot up to the green.” It’s well-shaded, indeed, but it’s not a great nap location, according to McCormick. He and his friend were nearly hit by a sliced drive in their first few minutes at the spot. 4. Hill between Holes No. 10 and 11 Scottie Scheffler putts for birdie on the 10th hole during second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

One of the most nap-worthy locations on the grounds can be found between the iconic 10th hole and the start of Amen Corner. The hill offers enough elevation to watch approaches and putts on hole No. 10 and the drive on hole No. 11. It’s also shaded by several pine trees, which are serviceable seat backs for patrons looking to rest their legs. The hill was completely empty during the middle of Tuesday’s practice round. Large crowds tend to collect on the other side of the 10th green, but the hill on the left offers a picnic-like atmosphere worthy of an egg salad sandwich. RELATED Masters gnome craze reaches ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final edition rumors 5. Hole No. 14 Fairway The same spot from which Rory McIlroy executed his famous approach on the Sunday of his 2025 victory was vacant Tuesday in the early afternoon. The thin slice of patron real estate on the left side of the hole is well-shaded with good views of approach shots and putts. It’s also close to Amen Corner’s amenities — bathrooms, pay phones, a concessions stand, a water fountain and a golf shop — with enough distance from its massive crowd.