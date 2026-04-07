An appreciation for Scottie Scheffler’s quiet stardom
He’s a main draw in a wide-open tournament that lacks the star power of yesteryear.
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta. (Matt Slocum/AP)
AUGUSTA – Scottie Scheffler’s substandard showings and personal duties have quelled excitement around the world’s finest golfer this week. Scheffler, who sidesteps the spotlight as much as anyone with his resume can, probably welcomes that.
In a world that rewards publicity, his approach is worth admiring. So is his sustained supremacy, the ultimate reason he can’t be discounted no matter what recent struggles might indicate.
Scheffler returns to Augusta seeking his third Masters victory. Just five individuals have won three Masters: Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson. And those players trail only Arnold Palmer (four), Tigers Woods (five) and Jack Nicklaus (six) in number of victories.
Scheffler’s perceived vulnerability feels strange, but it’s explainable. After his rip-roaring start, he has consecutive finishes outside the top 20. He hasn’t finished top 10 since his fourth-place result in Pebble Beach on Feb. 12.
He’s looked shaky at times, shockingly topsy turvy considering the expectations. The standard is so great here that any hint of inconsistency is flabbergasting.
Off the course, Scheffler and his wife Meredith had their second son, Remy, on March 27. “Parental exhaustion” is among the many blessings associated with a newborn.
In some eyes, these circumstances make him a lesser candidate. But how could anyone dismiss the idea of Scheffler recapturing form – backed by additional dad power – to earn his third Masters win in five years?
“My game feels like it’s in a good spot,” Scheffler said Tuesday, noting he’s well rested in recent weeks since The Players Championship last month. “I’m getting plenty of sleep.”
Scottie Scheffler holds the Masters Champion trophy at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Understand the rarity of Scheffler’s sustainability. After months of alternating the top spot with Jon Rahm, Scheffler has been the world’s No. 1 golfer for 151 straight weeks. It’s difficult to remember when he wasn’t atop the ranking.
Here, we’ll try, looking back to the landscape on May 20, 2023:
The newest iPhone was the 14. We’re on the 17 now. This may or may not faze you. Those of us who just upgraded from an XR in the fall probably aren’t in the best position to judge.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” was the No. 1 song in the nation. This perhaps isn’t so surprising given the polarizing Wallen could release an album of eloquent silence and top the charts.
It was a few months after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kansas City has since returned to the championship twice and missed the playoffs in 2025. (The Falcons, meanwhile, have just continued missing the playoffs and firing people.)
Travis Kelce hadn’t met Taylor Swift; the two are getting married this summer (not to break news in this piece). In fact, Kelce hadn’t yet tried to give Swift the bracelet bearing his name and number. Failure-turned-success stories are the best, aren’t they?
The Braves lost 7-3 to the Mariners that day, but they won 104 games during the season with the greatest offense we’ve ever seen. It was followed by an October we wish we’d never seen.
Netflix had the three most streamed shows that month: “Workin’ Moms,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” and “Sweet Tooth.” If you’ve seen any of them, kudos.
Georgia was the reigning two-time champs atop college football, tasked with replacing Stetson Bennett IV. Georgia Tech was in its first spring under interim-turned-permanent coach Brent Key.
OK, so in real-life terms, it hasn’t been that long. Yet Scheffler’s run is the third-longest for any player, and the best for anyone besides Tiger Woods. He’s been golf’s Los Angeles Dodgers, just quite a bit more likable.
Part of the charm stems from his modesty. Scheffler doesn’t embrace his status as many would. He and his family prefer the low-key approach. He admitted Tuesday he didn’t even know how to use Instagram. There’s a case for Scheffler as America’s most subdued star athlete right now.
Scheffler has had various interviews, some even in the press-conference setting, that centered on his faith. He hasn’t been shy about sharing God’s influence on his life; how his myriad wins aren’t a means of true fulfillment, not in his macro family-and-faith-focused view.
He cites how his Christ-centered lifestyle led him to the pinnacle he’s reached and maintained. His faith is his guiding light that gives him perspective. It reminds him that golf, for all his brilliance in it, doesn’t define him.
That’s very much the case entering this fascinating week. Whatever awaits Scheffler on the course, he knows the same life awaits him off it.
“Sometimes I think it feels like we live almost two separate lives,” Scheffler said. “You have this life where you come out here and compete – sometimes my friends are brought into that arena that I live in out here. There’s a few tournaments that my friends come to each year, this being one of them. They rode down Magnolia Lane with me yesterday and today. It’s fun for them to be able to experience it with me.
“But then when you go home, I don’t feel any different than any of my other friends. I still feel like I go to work each day. It doesn’t feel like I’m sitting at a desk, obviously. I love my job. But I don’t feel any different than I did when I was a kid. So I don’t see why I’d need to live any different or anything like that.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.