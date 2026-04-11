This Masters set for thrilling Sunday after all

A Masters pin flag is shown on the 16th hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Rory McIlroy had the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history. It evaporated on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy had the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history. It evaporated on Saturday.

It appeared Rory McIlroy had transformed this tournament into a coronation after 36 holes. He held the largest lead through two rounds in Masters history. But his middling play, paired with Cameron Young’s surge, has invited a dramatic final round.

McIlroy shot a 73 and stands 11-under 205. He failed to slam the door, and it swung open for Young, who strolled right through by shooting 65, at one point taking the lead but settling to tie McIlroy entering the decisive round.

Augusta National initially announced McIlroy would speak in the interview room after his round. Heard not too long afterward: “Rory McIlroy will not be coming to the interview room.” He’d seen his historic lead dwindle into a tie.

Patrons who spent thousands hoping for a second consecutive memorable Masters finish might get their wish. McIlroy outlasted Justin Rose in a playoff to win his long-sought green jacket a year ago. Comparable theatrics could await.

McIlroy might become the fourth to win back-to-back Masters, but it won’t be the fait accompli as some began to assume. The rising Young, a 28-year-old seeking to join golf’s elite club, poses the greatest threat. But he isn’t alone.