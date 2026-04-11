Golf

This Masters set for thrilling Sunday after all

Rory McIlroy had the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history. It evaporated on Saturday.
A Masters pin flag is shown on the 16th hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A Masters pin flag is shown on the 16th hole during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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17 minutes ago

AUGUSTA — Masters Sunday is now ripe for a compelling conclusion.

It appeared Rory McIlroy had transformed this tournament into a coronation after 36 holes. He held the largest lead through two rounds in Masters history. But his middling play, paired with Cameron Young’s surge, has invited a dramatic final round.

McIlroy shot a 73 and stands 11-under 205. He failed to slam the door, and it swung open for Young, who strolled right through by shooting 65, at one point taking the lead but settling to tie McIlroy entering the decisive round.

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Augusta National initially announced McIlroy would speak in the interview room after his round. Heard not too long afterward: “Rory McIlroy will not be coming to the interview room.” He’d seen his historic lead dwindle into a tie.

Patrons who spent thousands hoping for a second consecutive memorable Masters finish might get their wish. McIlroy outlasted Justin Rose in a playoff to win his long-sought green jacket a year ago. Comparable theatrics could await.

McIlroy might become the fourth to win back-to-back Masters, but it won’t be the fait accompli as some began to assume. The rising Young, a 28-year-old seeking to join golf’s elite club, poses the greatest threat. But he isn’t alone.

Lurking behind McIlroy and Young are Sam Burns (-10), Shane Lowry (-9), Jason Day (-8), Justin Rose (-8), Scottie Scheffler (-7) — who shot 65 to reenter the mix after a disappointing round 2 — and Haotong Li (-7). It should make for a fascinating final round.

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If it indeed comes down to McIlroy and Young, the latter knows the crowd will have a favorite. And that’s OK.

“I feel like the support, the fans who’ve cheered for me, have gotten louder over the last year,” Young said. “It will still be lopsided — Rory is kind of a favorite in the golf world. But a year ago, if I’d been in the same situation, there’d have been very little (support), and now there’s probably a little more. So I’ll take what I can get and be happy with that.”

Many saw this as a wide-open tournament. After a two-day tease to the contrary, it lived up to that billing. There will be multiple contenders for the green jacket when play begins Sunday.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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