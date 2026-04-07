Golf No Tiger? No Phil? No biggie, the kids at the Masters say Young fans at Augusta National say they won’t miss them, but the older generation say they will. Tiger Woods hits his second shot on eighth hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 9 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — It has been 32 years since the Masters was conducted without both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the field. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau were little boys. U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell hadn’t arrived. The absence of Woods, a five-time Masters champion, and Mickelson, a three-time winner, would have been a big deal 15 years ago when both players were in their prime and often No. 1 and No. 2 in the world.

This year, however, the needle is hardly moving without them in the field, particularly among the younger generation of patrons. Time, it appears, moves on, even at the Masters. RELATED The Masters 2026: Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch and what to know “Tiger made it popular for a lot of people,” said Cade Reel, 11, of Tennessee, who finished fifth in the Drive, Chip and Putt championships on Sunday. He admitted that he won’t miss the two legends. He’s more likely to follow Scheffler or DeChambeau, whom he’s seen and followed via YouTube. Floridians Madison Logan, 15, and Jackson Logan, 12, were standing 25 feet away from Scheffler as he hit chip shots on the tournament practice area. They were more interested in watching Scheffler and DeChambeau than they were about missing Woods and Mickelson. “Well, maybe Tiger, but not Phil,” Jackson said.

Woods withdrew last week after flipping his car and being charged with driving under the influence. Woods withdrew from the Masters and said he would “seek treatment and focus on my health.” Days later, Mickelson withdrew, citing a family health emergency.

Woods, 50, missed the tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 because of physical issues and surgeries. Since his last victory in 2019, he has finished no better than a tie for 38th. Mickelson, 55, had played every year since 1995, other than 2022, shortly after his decision to defect to LIV golf. He came to tie for second in 2023. Chris McClain, 22, and his brother, Christian, 15, said the tournament won’t miss either one of the legendary players. “It’s a new generation,” said Alan Miniard of North Carolina, whose son was working the autograph line near the practice area. “A lot of kids don’t even know who Tiger and Phil are. It was bound to happen eventually. Life is cyclical, and you’ve got a lot of new faces coming up to replace them.” Still, it would have been nice to see Woods and Mickelson, said Mike Cavanagh, 56, of Chicago. “I’ve always been a Phil guy,” said Cavanagh, who admitted he’s gotten into many similar unplayable on-course situations as Mickelson, but usually without the same heroic results. “They’ve been golf’s biggest names and biggest legends. I’m sorry they’re not playing.”