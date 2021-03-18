2 teams set to play in Atlanta in coming Major League Rugby season

COVID-19 disrupted the league five weeks into its 2020 season. Rugby ATL had a 1-4 record after winning its first-ever game. Almost a year later, the team returned to the pitch to beat the Utah Warriors 15-13 in an exhibition game. Like the 11 other MLR teams, Rugby ATL is ready to get started.

“I think (MLR players are) even more ready than in previous years,” Killebrew said. “The pent-up demand for rugby is kind of at its peak. And I think everybody is fired up for this Saturday.”

MLR is trying to expand its media footprint. Games have been televised on Fox Sports 2 in the past. This season, fans can watch four matches on the more popular Fox Sports 1, Killebrew said Tuesday on a virtual news conference. The league’s championship will be broadcast on CBS. An app and a streaming service called The Rugby Network also recently launched.

The sport boasts about 900,000 fans in the Atlanta area, according to a study conducted by Escalent.