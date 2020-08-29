On the still waters come as you are

He asked Watkins to marry him and his fiancé. After much consideration, Watkins decided to become ordained.

When extras were needed on Lake Allatoona for the Netflix “Ozark” series, that same individual prompted him to join in. Watkins said they had no idea of what the show was about, but when watching it there was a scene where a preacher was giving a sermon on a boat.

That “ah-ha” moment with his friend was followed up with “ ’Would you consider doing that?’ " the pastor recounted.

A lot of reasons not to played in his head, but, “One day God just told me to just show up,” he said.

On the waters off Rec Cove, Watkins’ words are voiced over a PA system reaching people who have “given up on church” for a number of reasons.

“Ultimately, I would love to be able to get other preachers, other people at different lakes, to join in just to reach others.

“I encourage boating friends to come and hear the message in a peaceful and loving environment. Maybe they don’t have a boat but have a friend that does. There are people that bring people out all the time. Everyone wants to go to the lake,” Watkins said.

Location: Rec Cove (use Goggle maps - Sermon on the Water, Kellogg Creek Road, Acworth - to pin the location). Sept. 6 and 20: Tie-ups begin at 10 a.m. – Worship at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

For more information, visit sermononthewater.org

