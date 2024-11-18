Sports aren’t just about winning games — they’re building the next generation of women in leadership roles.

A recent study by the Women’s Sports Foundation revealed nearly 70% of women who played sports in their youth went on to hold leadership roles outside of family, suggesting athletic participation may be a smart move in your child’s playbook.

The study surveyed nearly 3,000 women across multiple generations and found sports equip girls with lasting leadership skills. More than half —67% — of respondents reported carrying sports-derived skills into adulthood, with teamwork (73%), learning from mistakes (52.6%) and handling pressure (50.9%) emerging as the top lessons learned.

In addition to physical benefits, participating in sports helps foster mental traits for professional success. Women reported developing confidence (57.3%), strength (52.1%) and persistence (50.3%) through athletic activities. The research also shows a direct correlation between time spent in sports and leadership achievement. Those with 11 or more years of participation were significantly more likely to become leaders.

Although this study showed a positive correlation between success and being involved in sports, not everyone has the same access. Seven of 10 respondents faced barriers, with financial constraints (26.7%) and lack of parental support (20.4%) as the main obstacles.

To encourage girls to stick with sports long term, the study emphasized increasing the number of female coaches.

“Too many girls drop out of sports in early adolescence. Access to more women coaches can strengthen girls’ athletic identities and reinforce the passion, drive, and joy they find in sports,” the study’s authors wrote.

The study further recommended that communities work together to ensure girls from all backgrounds have access to sports, enabling them to develop leadership skills equally.

“Parents need to understand that sports is not a ‘nice to have’ for girls — it’s a ‘must-have,’” said Danette Leighton, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, according to Parents.

