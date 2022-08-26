You might have kidney stones because you live in the South

Those deposits are known as kidney stones, and they affect about 1 in 10 people.

Genetics, medications and medical conditions can increase the risk of stones, but lowering the risk starts with drinking more fluids, especially when you start to sweat.

“Summertime, lots of heat, lots of outside activities, maybe the same amount of fluid as you normally drank, which may not have been enough in the first place,” Porter said, can all contribute to the formation of stones.

What you’re drinking and eating matters. Sugary drinks, salty foods and diets high in animal protein can contribute to dehydration and lead to kidney stones.

Porter said if you notice signs of stones, consult a health care professional.

“Abdominal pain, groin pain, back pain, radiating pain that occurs and sometimes blood in the urine” are all signs of possible kidney stones, Porter said.

