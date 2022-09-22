Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses when patient tries to get up unassisted

According to the Ohio State study, the median response time of nurses was 24 seconds.

“It was great that no one fell, but I was probably just as equally impressed with the fact that our staff were responding to these alarms so much quicker,” the study’s senior investigator, Tammy Moore, told Cleveland.com. Moore is associate chief nurse of Ohio State’s Neurological Institute and Medical Surgical. “We definitely have more study to do with this. But we were highly encouraged by what we saw.”

Another advantage of the socks is their cost. According to Baker, the socks cost about $11 a day per patient. Video monitors, on the other hand, cost about $300 a day, while patient sitters can charge as much as $960 a day.

