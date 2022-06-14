Why you should get your vitamin B12 levels checked

The nutrient affects your body in other ways, however. Because B12 reacts with compounds to produce DNA and energy, a mild deficiency can make you feel tired.

Do you have cracks or sores around your mouth? It could be because your body needs more B12. Those cracks could be caused by anemia, which happens your body doesn’t have enough red blood cells to sufficiently distribue healthy read blood cells. This moderate deficiency might also cause tingling or numbness in your hands and feet.

If your B12 deficiency is severe, Villamor said it could cause “serious neurological and psychiatric manifestations.” Symptoms include:

Irritability

Impaired cognition

Depression

Psychosis

Dementia

Your body doesn’t produce B12, so you have to consume it. The only natural sources of the vitamin are animal products — meat and eggs — so vegans and those in areas where animal foods can be expensive need to be especially vigilant.

