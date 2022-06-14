ajc logo
X

Why you should get your vitamin B12 levels checked

Combined ShapeCaption
3 scientifically supported, health benefits , of vitamin B12.According to the Mayo Clinic, vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, .is used in the formation of red blood cells, nerve function and the creation of DNA. .Poultry, meat, fish and dairy products are among the best sources of vitamin B12. .Here are just 3 of the scientifically backed ways that B12 is good for you. .1. It might help prevent osteoporosis.A study published in theJournal of Bone and Mineral Researchfound that individuals with higher levels of vitamin B12...... also had higher bone mineral density.2. It may improve cognition.A study published in the American Academy of Neurology showed a link between B12 markers in the body...... and improved cognitive function and brain volume.Another study linked lower levels of vitamin B12 with poorer memory performance and learning ability.3. It might reduce depression.Multiple studies have found correlations between B12 deficiency and depression. .One study, published in the Open Neurology Journal, .found that 100% of depressed individuals who were treated with vitamin B12 supplementation showed a decrease in symptoms of depression after three months.LifeHack.org recommends speaking with your health care provider to determine your own B12 levels.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Deficiency could cause problems ranging from fatigue to dementia

Vitamin D has received a lot of press the past couple of years, but it’s not the only nutrient you should be monitoring in your body. Another important one is B12, which helps to make red blood cells and DNA.

Insufficient amounts of B12 can cause a host of problems, from fatigue to dementia, studies have shown.

ExploreNear-meat and meat not nutritional equals, study finds

Dr. Eduardo Villamor, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, told Insider that recent research has found higher rates of cognitive decline in older people with both a vitamin B12 deficiency and an excess with either folic acid or vitamin B9.

He added that although research has suggested vitamin B12 might help with depression and dementia, more research was needed on how vitamin B12 affects neurological behavior.

“There is substantial interest on the role of vitamin B12 on neurocognitive performance, especially in the elderly,” Villamor said. “The role of vitamin B12 on fetal, infant and child neurodevelopment is also an important area of research.”

The nutrient affects your body in other ways, however. Because B12 reacts with compounds to produce DNA and energy, a mild deficiency can make you feel tired.

Do you have cracks or sores around your mouth? It could be because your body needs more B12. Those cracks could be caused by anemia, which happens your body doesn’t have enough red blood cells to sufficiently distribue healthy read blood cells. This moderate deficiency might also cause tingling or numbness in your hands and feet.

ExploreTeen goes blind after eating only fries, chips and white bread since elementary school

If your B12 deficiency is severe, Villamor said it could cause “serious neurological and psychiatric manifestations.” Symptoms include:

  • Irritability
  • Impaired cognition
  • Depression
  • Psychosis
  • Dementia

Your body doesn’t produce B12, so you have to consume it. The only natural sources of the vitamin are animal products — meat and eggs — so vegans and those in areas where animal foods can be expensive need to be especially vigilant.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Georgia secretary of state’s office begins defense in voting suit17h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
10h ago
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run
7h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
8h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
8h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
10h ago
The Latest
7 places to meditate in metro Atlanta if you are easily distracted
1h ago
Music shown to reduce anxiety in ICU patients as well or better than meds
Analysis strengthens link between smoking and increased fracture risk in men
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top