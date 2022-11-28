Why you might want to add this algae to your diet

How does one know if green tea is beneficial? It’s kind of like how we know seat belts save lives. Studies have shown that green tea (and other types of tea from the Camellia sinensis plant) can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and may even protect against cancer and other chronic diseases. By the way, green, black and oolong teas are from the same plant; they are just processed differently.

Yes, I did write a recent column on the value of beans. If your paper did not run it, you can access it at www.montereyherald.com.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. She is the author of “Quinn-Essential Nutrition: The Uncomplicated Science of Eating.”