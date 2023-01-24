Why dating can feel like ‘Property Brothers’

Context is everything

When in doubt, keep an open mind. A person may list “spiritual” on a dating app but prefer to have a conversation about their religious affiliations when meeting someone in person. A person may have a different idea of what a political “moderate” is. Or, people could leave answers on their goals regarding marriage and children blank for many different reasons. Search for the things you do like on a person’s profile instead of making assumptions about what you don’t see or possibly don’t like.

There are always bumps along the way

At some point, the Scott brothers will always come to the client with some tough news. They can’t actually have the staircase of their dreams because of structural issues, or the counters they want won’t be ready in time. The client may not be happy to face these bumps in the road at first, but they soldier on.

The same happens in relationships. Everyone faces challenges. Yes, a person might be the apolitical, nonreligious, graduate-degree holding, rich person of your dreams, but a year into the relationship, you realize you don’t get along with their family. Or they get laid off from their job. Or they change their mind about having children or following a religion. Some qualities may end a relationship; but often, your deal breakers change as you get to know a person and love them for who they are, not the stats on their dating apps. All couples face disagreements and lifestyle changes over time. What matters is how your partner deals with those changes and disagreements, and how you move through life together.

Explore Stop making assumptions about what your dating match is thinking

You may be surprised by qualities you didn’t know you loved

By the end of each “Property Brothers” episode, the clients recount all the things they love about the house, including things they didn’t know they’d love. I find this happens a lot in dating, too. You don’t know how nice it is for a partner to make you coffee in the morning until you meet someone who does it. Or you may realize your partner’s hobby provides a great opportunity for you to pursue a hobby of your own and maintain your independence. We don’t always see these opportunities until we have been dating someone for a while. This is why it’s so important to keep an open mind from the start.

Erika Ettin is founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.