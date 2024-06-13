Why darker is better when it comes to chocolate’s health benefits

Attention, chocolate lovers. Not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to health benefits. Among the three main types — dark, milk and white — dark chocolate reigns supreme as the healthiest option.

The secret to dark chocolate’s superiority lies in the cocoa bean, which is packed with powerful phytochemicals boasting anti-inflammatory, anticancer and antihypertensive properties, registered dietitian Whitney English told “Today.”

“The more cocoa solids a product contains, the more nutritious it is,” English explained. “Dark chocolate contains the most cocoa bean solids and therefore is the most nutrient-dense.”

In addition to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids that act as antioxidants, helping to reduce the risk of heart disease and other chronic diseases, Harvard Health reported. These flavonoids may also help reduce inflammation and improve immune system function.

But the benefits of chocolate don’t stop at physical health — it also can have positive effects on mental well-being. New York-based registered dietitian Keri Glassman told “Today” dark chocolate “contributes to producing the feel-good hormone serotonin and contains magnesium, which is linked to reducing anxiety and relieving stress.”

When choosing dark chocolate, English recommends aiming for a product with at least 70% cocoa content to maximize nutritional value. If you find dark chocolate too bitter, try letting a couple of small pieces melt on your tongue or opt for a bar with added sea salt or dried fruit.

However, it’s important to note the exact amount of daily chocolate consumption necessary to obtain health benefits is unclear, as flavonoids can be lost during the processing of cocoa into commercial bars, according to Harvard Health.

“It would be a shame to turn chocolate into medicine when there are other acute pleasures that occur from its consumption, whether it triggers great memories or just reminds someone of a connection,” Harvard professor Eric Rimm said.

As a general guideline, stick to about an ounce per day, or a few squares, to enjoy the benefits without going overboard.