Why Black women need to be screened for cervical cancer

This disparity is not due to genetic differences among white, Black or Hispanic women, but rather related to systemic racism, access to health care and socioeconomic factors, said Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers, a Mayo Clinic urogynecologist. That is why she encourages women to learn more about this often-avoidable cancer and get screened, usually starting at 21 for average-risk women.

Screening for cervical cancer often starts with a Pap test or smear.