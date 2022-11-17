Why alarm fatigue is dangerous for nurses and patients

Why were the numbers so large? According to the Joint Commission’s 2013 research, factors that contributed to alarm fatigue in the hospital included:

Alarm parameter thresholds set too tight

Alarm settings not adjusted to each patient’s needs

Poor electrode practices resulting in frequent false alarms

Inability of staff to hear alarms or detect where an alarm is coming from

Inadequate staff training

Inadequate staff response

Alarm malfunction

In its 2019 National Patient Safety Goals, the Joint Commission recommended standardization, but with the ability to customize approaches for individual patients, groups or units.

The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation’s recommendations, Nurse.org reported, included:

Have an alarm-management process in place

Review and adjust default parameter settings and ensure appropriate settings

Determine where and when alarms might not be needed

Create procedures that allow staff to customize alarms

Make sure all equipment is maintained properly

Hospitals nationwide have been implementing changes to reduce the number of false alarms at their facilities. Boston Medical Center, for example, adjusted the default heart rate settings to align with each patient’s condition, reducing the number of alarms by 60%.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s changes reduced daily per patient alarms from 180 to 40, with false alarms falling from 95% to 50%.

