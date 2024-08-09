Breaking: Judge denies mistrial in Young Thug case but rebukes prosecutors
When the world feels too much, it could be sensory overload

Credit: AJC

By
34 minutes ago

Ever felt the urge to go full Marie Kondo and throw out everything you own because your space feels overwhelming? You’re not alone.

A recent TikTok by @norfolkavenue captures this sentiment, showing themselves dramatically tossing items aside with the caption: “Overstimulation is a thing 😂 Does anyone else get tempted by throwing things away because they’ve hoarded too much? 🤣”

Although the video brings a lighthearted approach to decluttering, it taps into a deeper issue that many face — sensory overload. In our hyperconnected world, we’re constantly surrounded by “stuff,” from the relentless notifications on our phones to the crowded spaces we navigate daily.

@norfolkavenue

Overstimulation is a thing 😂 Does anyone else get tempted by throwing things away because they’ve hoarded too much? 🤣 #motherhood #hoarder #stimulated #mumhumour #minimalist #relatable #relatables #mumlife #motherhood #toddlerlife #stuff #cleaningpage #cleaning #cleantok #foryou #fyp #foryourpage #fypage #toddlermom #toddlermama

♬ Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter
Explore5 signs of excessive stress, according to nurses association

“Some women, and men, have heightened sensory sensitivity, which means they can be more easily overwhelmed by tactile sensations such as the feel of certain fabrics, the weight of hair, or the pressure of clothing on their skin,” Dr. Carolyn Mair, a cognitive psychologist, told Newsweek.

But it’s not just physical sensations that can push us over the edge (touch, hear, smell or see). The mental load of decision-making and social interactions combined with emotional baggage can also create a perfect storm of sensory overload.

While throwing everything away or completely shutting down might seem tempting, there are gentler approaches, according to Mair. Creating a relaxing end-of-day ritual, like changing into comfy clothes or letting your hair down (literally) can signal to your brain it’s time to unwind. Mindfulness practices, decluttering in small doses and engaging in regular exercise can also help create pockets of calm.

ExploreGeorgia is one of the most stressed states in America

Mair also noted, “If feelings of overstimulation are overwhelming and interfere with daily functioning, it might be best to seek professional help.”

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

