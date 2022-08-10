BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
ajc logo
X

What parents should know about parechovirus in children and babies

Combined ShapeCaption
Birth rate in the United States trended , only slightly upward in 2021.The speculative baby boom many foresaw from the pandemic has not come to fruition.After rates plummeted in the first year of the pandemic, 2021 saw only a slight increase in births.Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2021 was the first time the U.S. birth rate increased in seven years.On average, births in the United States have dropped by 2% since 2014

Pulse
By DeeDee Stiepan, Mayo Clinic News Network
57 minutes ago
‘If you have a baby, especially under 3 months of age, the most important thing you can do is try and avoid anyone who may be ill’

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory, asking clinicians and public health departments to be on the lookout for infants with parechovirus infections. This follows reports of infections in newborns and young infants in multiple states.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases expert, said while some people may just be hearing about parechovirus, they are a group of viruses that are fairly common in childhood.

ExploreAnalysis: Georgia is nation’s 5th worst state to have baby in

“Most children, by the time they enter kindergarten, have actually been infected with this virus,” Rajapakse said. “It typically causes pretty mild symptoms, so you might not ever really know.”

Symptoms can include fever, runny nose and cough. However, the virus causes the most severe illness in children under 3 months old.

“What we’re seeing is babies who are being admitted to hospital because of fever, sepsis-like illness, and sometimes because of infection of the brain or lining around the brain — we call it meningitis or encephalitis,” Rajapakse said.

Parechovirus is spread in two primary ways: through respiratory droplets and through stool. There is no antiviral or other specific treatment.

ExploreOne in five Georgia women of childbearing age uninsured, study finds

“Thankfully, most of the cases reported have been mild, and the child has recovered on their own. But it is possible to have long-term issues, especially neurodevelopmental in some children who have more severe involvement of the brain,” Rajapakse said.

Rajapakse has this advice for parents of infants:

“If you have a baby, especially under 3 months of age, the most important thing you can do is try and avoid anyone who may be ill. That protects the baby from lots of different types of infections. Also, practice excellent handwashing, avoid crowded areas where viruses might be spreading, especially in those critical first few months of life.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

DeeDee Stiepan
Editors' Picks
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site4h ago
Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp on ‘good rapport,’ collaboration
19h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
2h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
9h ago
The Latest
‘Children are not little adults’ and need special protection during heat waves
16h ago
Ashton Kutcher discusses autoimmune disorder that left him blind and deaf
21h ago
How you can deal with emotional triggers
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
19h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top