What parents should know about parechovirus in children and babies

Parechovirus is spread in two primary ways: through respiratory droplets and through stool. There is no antiviral or other specific treatment.

“Thankfully, most of the cases reported have been mild, and the child has recovered on their own. But it is possible to have long-term issues, especially neurodevelopmental in some children who have more severe involvement of the brain,” Rajapakse said.

Rajapakse has this advice for parents of infants:

“If you have a baby, especially under 3 months of age, the most important thing you can do is try and avoid anyone who may be ill. That protects the baby from lots of different types of infections. Also, practice excellent handwashing, avoid crowded areas where viruses might be spreading, especially in those critical first few months of life.”

