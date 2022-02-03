What Mayo Clinic COVID-19 experts know about new omicron BA.2 subvariant

“This is early, (but) there does not seem to be evidence that it may be more virulent. That is, it does not cause any worse disease than the original omicron strain. And that’s a good thing,” Poland said.

Experts also say that, at this point, BA.2 does not appear to reduce the effectiveness of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“And, remember, we’ve watched this movie five times already in the last two years because we are not seeing people wear masks and because they are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. We are seeing a subvariant arise called BA.2 that’s even more infectious. This is going to continue to happen and infect every unvaccinated person until people are vaccinated and until they’re wearing a mask. You can choose to ignore these facts ― these clear data ― but the virus could care less what we think. The virus is going to find people who do not have protective immunity and infect them,” Poland said.

