Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

What Mayo Clinic COVID-19 experts know about new omicron BA.2 subvariant

caption arrowCaption
US Reports More Than , 1 Million New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Amid Omicron Surge.According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Jan. 3.Delayed reporting due to the holiday weekend may have contributed to the record single-day tally.Still, the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows America currently has the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases worldwide.As of Jan. 3, that seven-day average is 480,273.The Department of Health and Human Services reports about 98,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. .For the week ending Jan. 3, there was an average of 1,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths. .Omicron continues to be the dominant COVID-19 strain at this time, though it is thought to cause less severe infections.While some studies suggest our current vaccines aren't as effective against Omicron, three doses appear to increase protection

Pulse
By Jason Howland, Mayo Clinic News Network
32 minutes ago
It’s more contagious, but so far it’s mostly found overseas

The highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for almost all COVID-19 cases around the world, but a subvariant ― omicron BA.2 ― has emerged that appears to be even more contagious. Cases of omicron BA.2 are limited in the United States, but COVID-19 experts at Mayo Clinic say the number is growing, especially overseas.

“In the U.S., we have identified cases in about half of the states, but it’s about 1% or less of all of the COVID cases occurring. Now take another country like Denmark, where they had very high immunization rates. About 40% to 50% of their cases are this new BA.2 sublineage, so it’s quite variable at this early juncture,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group.

ExploreHow to properly store, use at-home COVID-19 rapid tests

Scientists are tracking the rise in cases of omicron BA.2, which they say is even more contagious than the original omicron variant, which is also known as BA.1.

“The best estimates are that it’s about 1 1/2 times more infectious or transmissible than omicron was. And, remember, omicron was quite a bit more transmissible than delta, which was more transmissible than alpha,” Poland said.

He said the good news is that omicron BA.2 does not seem to cause more severe illness than the original omicron variant.

“This is early, (but) there does not seem to be evidence that it may be more virulent. That is, it does not cause any worse disease than the original omicron strain. And that’s a good thing,” Poland said.

Experts also say that, at this point, BA.2 does not appear to reduce the effectiveness of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

ExploreGeorgia hospitals warn of ripple effects from COVID surge

“And, remember, we’ve watched this movie five times already in the last two years because we are not seeing people wear masks and because they are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. We are seeing a subvariant arise called BA.2 that’s even more infectious. This is going to continue to happen and infect every unvaccinated person until people are vaccinated and until they’re wearing a mask. You can choose to ignore these facts ― these clear data ― but the virus could care less what we think. The virus is going to find people who do not have protective immunity and infect them,” Poland said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Jason Howland
Editors' Picks
The Latest
How to properly store, use at-home COVID-19 rapid tests
16h ago
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
21h ago
Study finds even 1 drink daily can have negative health impacts
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top