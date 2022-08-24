ajc logo
X

What are ‘Blue Zones’ and why should you eat like the people who live in them?

Combined ShapeCaption
Across the planet, five "Blue Zones" represent regions where people live the longest.Blue Zones host a variety of cuisines, such as Japanese, Costa Rica, Greek and Italian.Here are six foods to incorporate into your diet if you want to give living to 100 or older your best shot.Legumes such as lentils, beans and peas, Blue Zone diet guidelines suggest at least half a cup per day.Whole grains, In addition to providing carbs, grains like buckwheat, whole wheat and couscous provide up to 6 grams of protein per cup.Nuts and seeds, Touted by many as the staple Blue Zones snack, they also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduceinflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease.Fish (in moderation), No more than 3 ounces about three time per week is typical in Blue Zones. Give sardines and anchovies a try, as they're not exposed to as many toxins as other fish.Dairy, usually from sheep and goats (in moderation), Full fat versions are preferred, as low fat options tends to have more additives.Occasional eggs, Typically eaten about four to six times per week in Blue Zones, eggs, which are packed with B vitamins and protein, are often accompanied by plant foods such as beans or included in soups

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
Inhabitants of these areas are 10 times more likely than Americans to reach age 100

There are five “Blue Zones” around the world, and the people who live in these areas are 10 times more likely than Americans to reach age 100. These name comes from the blue circles researchers drew on the map when identifying them.

“According to research published in Nutrients in May 2018, people living in these regions also enjoy lower rates of chronic disease than those living elsewhere, and their diet is believed to be a major component of why,” Everyday Health wrote.

ExploreExperts say these are the top 5 diets of 2022

Blue Zone diets are based on local and regional offerings while limiting processed foods, added sugars, meat and dairy, and focusing more on plant-based meals. While residents of these five areas tend to live longer and be healthier, Everyday Health reports, each place is different.

Okinawa, Japan: Older Okinawans rely on gardens, which not only provide fresh produce but also exercise and stress relief.

Sardinia, Italy: Sardinians limit meat consumption to Sundays and special events. The rest of the time they eat whole grains, beans, vegetables and fruit. They also indulge in a glass or two of red wine each day.

Nicoya, Costa Rica: Nicoya residents tend to eat a light dinner earlier than Americans do. In addition, older residents eat a lot of squash, corn and beans.

Ikaria, Greece: Residents of Ikaria subscribe to the Mediterranean diet, which was deemed the best diet of 2022. As Greek Orthodox Christians, fasts are a frequent part of their religious practices.

Loma Linda, California: Loma Linda is home to a community of Seventh-day Adventists. Its longest living residents are vegetarians or pescatarians who eat a very little sugar, salt and refined grains.

Blue Zone diets aren’t just about what you’re eating, however. They’re also about how you eat.

“One of the principles is to eat until you’re satisfied rather than completely full,” registered dietician Samantha Cassetty, co-author of Sugar Shock, told Everyday Health. “We have a tendency to eat quickly and not be so in touch with our bodies’ hunger and fullness cues. It takes practice and getting used to, but you come to see that (eating until you’re satisfied) fuels your body with the right amount of food, so you maintain good digestion and energy balance.”

ExploreBreaking down diet culture and the reality of weight loss

According to a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, there are nine traits experts believe are responsible for the health and longevity of Blue Zone residents, and three of those pertain to diet.

  • The 80% rule: In Blue Zones, people tend to stop eating when they’re 80% full. They also have their bigger meals early, opting for lighter fare later in the day.
  • Plant slant: Blue Zone residents focus on fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. They tend to avoid meat or eat it only on special occasions.
  • Wine at 5: Although the research on the health benefits of even moderate amounts of alcohol is controversial, most people living in blue zones enjoy one to two glasses of wine daily.

Although Blue Zone diets are more about healthy living than losing weight, they are based on whole foods, which “tend to have fewer calories than processed forms of carbohydrates, protein or fats,” Dr. Selvi Rajagopal, MD, MPH, an internal medicine and obesity specialist with Johns Hopkins, told Everyday Health. “So (this diet) tends to help people maintain a healthier weight because overall, calorically, they’re not taking in as much.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Homelessness in suburbs is easy to miss, experts say 4h ago
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
18h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
16h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
18h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
18h ago
Targeted by Trump, these top Georgia Republicans aren’t ‘Never Trumpers’
5h ago
The Latest
Dating expert: Stop overthinking everything
1h ago
Undo face mask fatigue with a facial at these spas near area hospitals
Anthony Fauci to step down from NIAID in December
Featured
The start of the Dragon Con Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Atlanta. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

How the Dragon Con parade comes together
20h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
22h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top