Wellstar introduces High School Nurse Camp for May 2022

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Do you know a high schooler who has an interest in nursing? Wellstar Health System is putting on a nursing camp for students in May.

During the three day camp, high school students in grades 10 through 12 will get hands-on experience in nursing basics, including blood pressure testing, CPR, emergency management techniques and more.

Wellstar Health System is putting on a high school nurse camp for those in the 10th- 12th grade.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Health System

“Going into the pandemic, we already had a million nurse shortage across the entire country,” said Natalie Jones, executive director at Wellstar Health System, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ve got to figure out creative ways to get young people excited about nursing.”

The application portal for the camp is open now, and the deadline to apply is May 13. Chosen applicants will be notified via email by May 27.

Wellstar is planning additional workshops throughout the year for those wanting to explore the profession while still in high school.

“It’s our responsibility to be a role model and provide these types of experiences.” said Jones.

To apply for the summer camp, click here.

