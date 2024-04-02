Do you often experience swollen feet, weight fluctuations or a puffy face? If so, you might be dealing with extra water weight, also known as edema. This frustrating condition occurs when fluid builds up in your body, making you feel uncomfortable and less confident. But don’t despair — there are several effective ways to safely reduce water weight and get back to feeling your best.

Here are five simple strategies to help you shed that extra water weight and get back to feeling amazing, according to Healthline.

Work up a sweat

Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce water weight in the short term. When you exercise, you increase sweat production, which means you lose water. During exercise, your body also shifts a lot of water into your muscles, which can help reduce water outside of the cells and decrease the “soft” look associated with excessive water retention. However, it’s still essential to stay hydrated during your workout session.

Pump up the potassium

Potassium is a crucial electrolyte that helps regulate fluid balance in the body. It counteracts the effects of sodium by increasing excretion and urine production, which can help prevent water retention and fluid buildup. Incorporating potassium-rich foods into your diet, such as potatoes, apricots, spinach, tomatoes, lentils, poultry, seafood and dairy products, may be beneficial for reducing excess water weight.

Take a magnesium supplement

Magnesium is another crucial electrolyte and mineral for managing hydration and fluid retention levels. Studies suggest magnesium supplements can ease premenstrual syndrome symptoms, including water retention. Magnesium works with other electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, to help control your body’s water balance. In addition to supplements, magnesium-rich foods like dark green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains are recommended.

Watch your salt intake

Sodium is one of the most common electrolytes in the human body and plays a significant role in hydration levels. Consuming high salt levels may increase fluid retention, leading to weight gain. However, the impact of salt on water retention depends on factors such as your current daily sodium intake, sodium blood levels, and underlying health conditions like heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

Cut the carbs

Cutting carbs is a common strategy to quickly drop excess water weight.

“Water weight is also influenced by our energy stores (glycogen); which we need to be able to do anything throughout the day,” Brittany Dunn, MS, RDN, CD, explained to Eat This, Not That. “For every one gram of glycogen stored, we store three to four grams of water. When you stop eating carbohydrates, your body uses up your glycogen to provide it with energy. As the stored glycogen is used up, the stored water goes away with it. Initial weight loss might look fast at the beginning, but it’s mostly from water and glycogen and not fat loss.”

While these strategies can help reduce water weight, it’s essential to consult with a health care professional if you experience persistent water weight. “This could be a sign of a blood pressure issue, medication problem or other health concern,” according to Bonnie Taub-Dix, R.D., Prevention reported.