Warning: Philips CPAP machines might overheat during use, FDA says

“Consumers should be aware some DreamStation 2 CPAP machines were distributed as replacements for recalled DreamStation 1 CPAP machines,” the FDA wrote. “Based on the currently available evidence, the agency does not believe the safety issue with the DreamStation 2 is related to the foam used in the machine.”

Used in both clinics and homes, the DreamStation 2 provides positive airway pressure to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

Philips recalled the reworked DreamStation 1 devices — which were previously recalled in June 2021 — earlier this year.

The DreamStation 2′s problems might be related to an electrical or mechanical malfunction, according to the FDA.

If you are using this Philips device, the FDA recommends you:

Place the CPAP machine on a firm, flat surface.

Keep it away from carpet, fabric or other flammable materials.

Carefully clean the device.

Empty the CPAP machine’s water reservoir.

Inspect and examine the device before and after each use for unusual smells or changes in its appearance. Some problems might be noticeable only when the machine is running, so pay attention to any differences.

Unplug machine and do not use it if: you smell burning, smoke or any unusual odors; there is a change in the appearance of the device; there are unexplained changes in its performance; water is spilled into the machine; or you hear unusual sounds coming from it.

If you’re having no problems with your machine, the FDA said you can keep using it. If you experience issues, report them to the FDA and to Philips.