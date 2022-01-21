Wake-up call: Research reveals toll of poor sleep on health care workers

During the pandemic’s first peak in New York City, she and her colleagues conducted a series of surveys of sleep habits and psychological symptoms. The group’s first paper, published in August, summarized the sleep data, which showed more than 70% of health care workers had at least moderate insomnia symptoms during that first peak. Also, nearly 4 in 10 still suffered from insomnia symptoms 10 weeks later, when the first wave had passed and work schedules had returned to more normal levels.

“We know that lack of sleep degrades quality of care for our patients and can increase medical errors,” Abdalla said.

In the second study, the researchers found that health care workers who reported poor sleep also reported higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression than health care workers who slept better.

“(S)leep is essential to mental health and there is a bidirectional relationship,” Abdalla said in the release. “While we don’t know from this study if psychological distress itself caused poor sleep or if poor sleep resulted in psychological distress among these health care workers, improving sleep can reduce psychological problems and vice versa.”

Abdalla suggested interventions that might help health care workers, including cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia to installing nap pods.

“For people who might be sleep deprived, encourage them to go and lie down for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” she said.

“Previous research has shown that sleep trouble increases your risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and cancer,” Abdalla concluded. “If you have trouble sleeping, let this be a wake-up call.”

