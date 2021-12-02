Vaccinated people with breakthrough COVID-19 less likely to infect others, study says

The study, published online this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved NBA players, their families and staff. It found that vaccinated people who got COVID-19 cleared the virus from their systems two days sooner than the unvaccinated. On average, vaccinated people cleared the virus in 5½ days while the unvaccinated took 7½ days.

Between November 2020 and August 2021, researchers worked with the National Basketball Association to analyze 19,941 viral samples from 173 people registered in the professional league’s occupational health program. NBA players were subjected to COVID-19 testing on a regular basis as part of the program.