ajc logo
X

Vaccinated people with breakthrough COVID-19 less likely to infect others, study says

Caption
"Vaccine" is Merriam-Webster's Word of The Year.CBS News reports Merriam-Webster has named "vaccine" as it's 2021 word of the year.This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021. , Peter Sokolowski, editor Merriam-Webster, via 'CBS News'.According to CBS News, at Merriam-Webster, searches for "vaccine" increased by 601% from 2020.It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there's also the debates regarding policy, politics and political affiliation...It's one word that carries these two huge stories. Peter Sokolowski, editor Merriam-Webster, via 'CBS News'.The origins of the word "vaccine" come from the New Latin word "vaccina," derived from Latin's "vaccinus," which means "of or from a cow.".Merriam-Webster compiles search data year over year in making its selection. .The dictionary company has been naming a word of the year since 2008. .Runner up for Merriam-Webster's word of the year is "insurrection.".This words popularity was propelled in great part to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.As convictions against those involved continue, lookups for the word were up 61,000% from 2020

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
The study was conducted in partnership with the NBA

Fully vaccinated people who get a breakthrough case of COVID-19 may be less infectious than their unvaccinated peers because vaccinated people don’t shed the virus as long, according to new research.

The study, published online this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved NBA players, their families and staff. It found that vaccinated people who got COVID-19 cleared the virus from their systems two days sooner than the unvaccinated. On average, vaccinated people cleared the virus in 5½ days while the unvaccinated took 7½ days.

ExploreNew survey shows just how much COVID-19 will impact future of nursing

Between November 2020 and August 2021, researchers worked with the National Basketball Association to analyze 19,941 viral samples from 173 people registered in the professional league’s occupational health program. NBA players were subjected to COVID-19 testing on a regular basis as part of the program.

“This allowed us to uncover what infections look like in the very early stages. Usually, we only see the virus once a person has symptoms, when they’re at peak,” study co-author Stephen Kissler said, reported by USA TODAY.

ExploreResearch links COVID-19 in pregnancy with stillbirths

According to the study, there was no difference between individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccination and those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine. Due to the insufficient sample size, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine was not evaluated.

ExploreGeorgia on alert as omicron variant spreads around the globe

Previous studies have found that vaccinated people are less likely to be infected in the first place, and, on average, experience shorter, milder symptoms if infected.

ExploreHoliday COVID hot spots cause for caution

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Liquid probiotics recalled over infection-causing bacteria
1h ago
A bad night’s sleep affects glucose control the next morning
4h ago
6-foot distancing rule doesn’t protect you from COVID-19, study finds
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top