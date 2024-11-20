error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Verdict up to judge as closing arguments finish in Jose Ibarra trial

Pulse

Top safety tips for driving in bad weather

0:53
55 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

0:52

Georgia House minority leader calls efforts to remove Democratic chair "distasteful"

Newly elected Georgia State House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugely says it's "distasteful" Sen. Ossoff would call for Nikema Williams to step aside as Dem chair.

Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

2:52

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces retirement

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces he will retire on Jan. 31 after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president.

Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

0:53

Fast facts on the Atlanta Christkindl Market

Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

0:22

6 winter festivals you should check out this season

6 winter festivals you should check out this season