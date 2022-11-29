Too much, too soon? How to answer personal questions on a first date

There are, of course, the subjects we are often taught not to bring up in polite conversation, like religion and politics. But in an attempt to try to get to know you, your date might unknowingly cross the line of what you feel comfortable talking about. Maybe they ask about your divorce (when the marriage didn’t end amicably) or your family (when there’s a member you don’t have a good relationship with). Going into in-depth answers about these topics might feel like a way to connect with someone, but in reality you’ll likely come off as negative — and that’s because the subjects simply are negative.

If your date does ask a question you don’t feel comfortable answering, you can opt to respond by saying something like, “I’m happy to share more about that with you once we get to know each other a little better.” That way, you’re politely avoiding the question without completely shutting your date down.