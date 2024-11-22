Tips to kick your tobacco habit for good

With the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout this week, now is the perfect time to take that first step toward a healthier, smoke-free life. What started as a one-day event in 1976 has grown into a nationwide movement, helping countless individuals break their tobacco addiction.

The statistics are sobering: Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, claiming more than 480,000 lives annually, according to the ACS. Although smoking rates have reached historic lows, approximately 34 million American adults still struggle with cigarette addiction. Even more concerning is the rising trend among youth, with 2 million currently using tobacco products.

“These youth have become addicted to tobacco as a result of aggressive and deceptive marketing by tobacco companies,” Dr. Bruce Waldholtz said in an email. “We want to make sure our communities do everything they can to support the young people who want to quit — especially combating the tobacco industry’s efforts to keep kids addicted.”

If you’re ready to quit, here are three recommended strategies to help you succeed:

Set a quit date and commit to it: This year’s Great American Smokeout has passed, but you can pick your birthday, a holiday or any random Tuesday.. The ACS’ new Empowered to Quit program offers tools to understand cravings and build coping strategies.

Create personal reminders: Write down your reasons for quitting. Research shows self-written motivations are particularly effective in maintaining commitment.

Seek support: Two-thirds of smokers want to quit, but few succeed alone. Take advantage of available resources like the ACS helpline and email-based support programs.

The benefits of quitting begin almost immediately. Within less than an hour, your heart rate and blood pressure normalize. Within days, your sense of taste and smell improve. Long-term benefits include a decreased risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes, according to the ACS.

So whether you’re a longtime smoker or struggling with newer forms of nicotine addiction like vaping, taking that first step toward quitting could be one of the more important decisions you make for your health.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.