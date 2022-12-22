ajc logo
X

Tips to help a frozen shoulder

Pulse
By Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
Condition happens when the shoulder gets tight and you can’t move it very well

Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, said Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon.

“The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it’s a condition when the shoulder gets tight and you can’t move it very well,” Camp said.

ExploreMayo Clinic expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age

He says frozen shoulder happens when the lining that goes around the shoulder joint gets inflamed, possibly the result of a small injury. It thickens over time, forming scar tissue.

“Frozen shoulder exists in three stages, and the symptoms and treatment options depend on which stage you’re in. So the first one is an inflammatory stage,” he said.

That’s the painful stage. Rest and steroid injections may help.

The second stage is when the shoulder is less painful but starts to stiffen. Physical therapy works well then.

The third phase “is what we call thawing, which means it finally starts to relax, loosen up and gain motion back again,” Camp said.

If it doesn’t resolve in six to 12 months, surgery might be an option.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Deb Balzer
Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia hoops star KyeRon Lindsay ‘not with team’
7h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia hoops star KyeRon Lindsay ‘not with team’
7h ago

Credit: Brian Cassella

Dansby Swanson on Cubs: ‘It really just started to feel like a match made in heaven’
22h ago
The Latest

Study: Screen time raises chances of OCD in preteens; every hour ups the risk
4h ago
Know the signs of strep throat in children
23h ago
‘Divine intervention’ inspires woman to become a nurse at 50
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top