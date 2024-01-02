The time wasters you need to eliminate from your life this year

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
The most valuable thing I possess is my time. I hate, with a purple passion, having it wasted. That being said, I also know that I need to waste less time fretting about how irritating time wasters are. It’s something we can all work on. Here are a few common time thieves with some tips for how to deal with them.
Anger: Holding on to this feeling is toxic. Have you ever asked yourself why you have anger? Make sure it isn’t misplaced. Anger can be tricky. Some people just have to let it out, no matter what the cost, while others hold it all in. Neither of these options is a good use of your time or very healthy. Instead, try writing down your feelings and then gently discuss them with the appropriate party.
Telemarketing calls: These recordings steal moments of my life I will never get back. I have learned some avoidance techniques, such as never answering calls from toll-free numbers or from private numbers I don’t recognize. If it’s important, the person will leave a message, which hardly ever happens.
Television. I love TV, but you can waste hours in front of it. And like most people, I will catch myself watching something I have little or no interest in, just because it’s on and I’m too unmotivated to do something else, like change the channel. It’s a good idea to pick the shows you want to watch and then, when they’re over, turn the darn thing off and get back to the real world.
Arguments: Getting into it with a loved one or a stranger is going to take away more time than the disagreement itself. You will feel the residual emotions for hours afterward. If you can’t calm yourself long enough to have a serious conversation with someone, it’s something you need to work on.
Door knockers: I could get a sign that says “No Solicitors,” but it just seems tacky to have that on my front door. Still, sometimes the bell rings, and I throw on a robe to walk downstairs only to find it’s someone trying to sell me something. I save time by simply saying that it’s my personal policy to buy nothing from anyone who knocks on my door. Politeness is key.
Junk mail: This comes both on the computer and in the mailbox, and it’s best to just deal with it rather than waste time being annoyed. Certainly it’s better to deal with it quickly rather than let it pile up. I recycle paper mail, so at least it’s not going into landfill. I also spend several minutes every day deleting junk emails. I try to keep improving my filters, but some will always get through, and I will just have to accept this small nuisance for now.
Time wasters take away tiny pieces of our lives. Some are easier to avoid than others. Ultimately, you will save the most time, and will enjoy your life more, by not getting caught up in negative emotions about it.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults world-wide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com
About the Author