The time wasters you need to eliminate from your life this year

Television. I love TV, but you can waste hours in front of it. And like most people, I will catch myself watching something I have little or no interest in, just because it’s on and I’m too unmotivated to do something else, like change the channel. It’s a good idea to pick the shows you want to watch and then, when they’re over, turn the darn thing off and get back to the real world.

Arguments: Getting into it with a loved one or a stranger is going to take away more time than the disagreement itself. You will feel the residual emotions for hours afterward. If you can’t calm yourself long enough to have a serious conversation with someone, it’s something you need to work on.

Door knockers: I could get a sign that says “No Solicitors,” but it just seems tacky to have that on my front door. Still, sometimes the bell rings, and I throw on a robe to walk downstairs only to find it’s someone trying to sell me something. I save time by simply saying that it’s my personal policy to buy nothing from anyone who knocks on my door. Politeness is key.

Junk mail: This comes both on the computer and in the mailbox, and it’s best to just deal with it rather than waste time being annoyed. Certainly it’s better to deal with it quickly rather than let it pile up. I recycle paper mail, so at least it’s not going into landfill. I also spend several minutes every day deleting junk emails. I try to keep improving my filters, but some will always get through, and I will just have to accept this small nuisance for now.

Time wasters take away tiny pieces of our lives. Some are easier to avoid than others. Ultimately, you will save the most time, and will enjoy your life more, by not getting caught up in negative emotions about it.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults world-wide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com