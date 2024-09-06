The stomach vacuum is a core workout with real results

In the ever-evolving world of social media fitness trends, the “stomach vacuum” exercise has been on the rise — and experts say this one might be worth the hype.

Unlike many viral challenges, the stomach vacuum has roots in traditional fitness practices. According to sports medicine specialist Dr. Jordan D. Metzl, it’s like “a biceps curl for your abs,” focusing on the transverse abdominal muscles, the deepest layer of your core, Today.com reported.

There are several ways to perform a stomach vacuum, and Healthline recommends trying the seated version, which is one of the more challenging variations. Here’s how to do it:

Begin by sitting upright in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and your hands resting on your thighs. Inhale deeply, then exhale slowly while tightening your lower abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button in toward your spine. Maintain this position for 20-30 seconds, breathing naturally as you hold the contraction. Aim to repeat this process 2-3 times.

Katie Wang, a personal trainer and founding instructor for Peloton Row, told Today the exercise has been around for years, often incorporated into yoga and Pilates routines.

“Any time instructors say ‘belly button to the spine,’ it’s a version of that stomach vacuum,” she said.

Explore Core exercises that help reduce back pain while strengthening your entire body

The exercise’s potential benefits include improved posture, reduced risk of lower back injury and enhanced core strength.

However, with any exercise routine, it’s important to approach it with a healthy mindset. Experts caution against unrealistic expectations.

The stomach vacuum can contribute to core strength, but it won’t magically flatten your belly without other lifestyle changes. Wang also advised those with high blood pressure to skip this exercise, because it can cause spikes.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.