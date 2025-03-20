Spring allergies are here. Will your air purifier actually help?

If you’re one of many Atlanta residents battling sneezing, congestion and itchy, watery eyes, you’re not alone. Georgia’s allergy season is brutal. Nearby Augusta even ranked 12th in the nation’s worst cities for allergy sufferers, according to the latest Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America report.

With pollen counts soaring and air quality concerns on the rise, many turn to air purifiers for relief. But do they actually work?

The short answer is yes, but take into account these considerations.

How do air purifiers help combat allergies?

Dr. Kamran Jafri, an ENT specialist, explained that air purifiers ease allergy symptoms by filtering indoor air. They remove common allergens, including pollen, pet dander, mold spores and dust, circulating cleaner air throughout your home.

“People typically notice improved breathing soon after consistently using an air purifier,” Jafri told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Choosing the right air purifier for your home

So, purifiers help. But not all purifiers are equal. Their effectiveness depends heavily on filter type, room coverage and how quickly they move clean air around — a metric known as the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), Healthline reported. Higher CADR means faster relief.

Odile Liu, chief product officer at Blueair, emphasized that their products excel at handling Southern allergens.

“The Blue Pure 211i Max features four layers of filtration designed specifically to capture both larger particles like pollen and smaller irritants such as pet dander and fungal spores,” Liu explained to the AJC.

If allergies are your primary concern, consider purifiers with True HEPA filters, which trap at least 99.97% of airborne particles, according to The New York Times.

Standout air purifiers for allergy relief

Blueair’s distinctive feature is its HEPASilent technology. Liu says this system provides significantly cleaner air than traditional HEPA filters, operates quietly and uses less energy. An additional activated carbon layer further reduces odors and gases.

Other top-rated air purifiers highlighted by the NYT include:

Tips for maximum effectiveness

For best results, keep your purifier running continuously during peak allergy months, especially in high-use areas like bedrooms and living rooms.

“Room size matters. Your purifier should match the size of the area where you spend the most time,” said Liu.

Lastly, don’t forget regular maintenance. Wash pre-filters regularly to catch larger particles, and replace the main filters as recommended to keep your purifier working at its best.

For Atlanta allergy sufferers, the right air purifier can make a significant difference — transforming your home into a comfortable, allergy-free zone during pollen season.

