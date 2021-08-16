Swimming is good exercise for better health and to avoid injuries

“Swimmers need strong legs and need strong arms. But what really protects people from injuries are core muscles ― the abs, the lower back muscles and all the muscles around the shoulder blades that are stabilizing the shoulder blade to prevent injury.”

For most competitive swimmers, Crowe said, activities outside the pool are just as important.

“Swimming is about 60% in the pool, about 20% strength work and 20% endurance.”

But no matter the sport, he added: “The primary way we can prevent injuries is to have athletes be well-rounded and involved in multiple activities that target different parts of the body.”

