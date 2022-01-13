Study shows breastfeeding linked to lower heart disease, stroke risk

A separate study by WHO stated that “evidence on the importance of breastfeeding as the cornerstone of child survival, nutrition and development, and maternal health continues to increase.”

Explore Why your pet bearded dragon might make you sick

Breastfeeding has been proven to be beneficial for both infants and mothers alike, imperative to a child’s development and the health of mothers.

According to Cleveland Clinic, breastfeeding is associated with stronger immune systems, fewer colds and respiratory illnesses and lower rates of mortality in babies. For mothers, there is less of a chance of anemia, more positive mood and increased bonding with their babies.

“Mothers should be further encouraged to breastfeed their infants knowing that they are not only improving the health of their child, but improving their own health as well,” Dr. Shelley Miyamoto said in the news release.

Miyamoto is director of the Cardiomyopathy Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.