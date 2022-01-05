Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Scientists make new discovery that may help prevent blindness

caption arrowCaption
New Eye Drops , May Help People , With Age-Related Vision Problems.'The New York Times' reports that a new prescription eye-drop that improves close-range vision could help many people with age-related vision problems. .Allergen's Vuity treats age-related vision loss, a condition called presbyopia. .According to 'The New York Times,' about 90% of adults over 45 in the U.S. suffer from presbyopia. .Dr. George O. Waring IV, the medical director of the Waring Vision Institute,led Allergan's clinical trials for Vuity.The results of the drug's Phase 3 clinical trials have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal. .In October, the drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Dr. Waring said that mosthealth and vision insurance won't cover Vuity. .A 30-day supply costs about $80. .Dr. Scott M. MacRae, an ophthalmologist at the University of Rochester’s Center for Visual Science, said that Vuity will work best for people with mild to moderate presbyopia. .'The New York Times' notes that Vuity does not work for nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism. .Pilocarpine, the active ingredient of Vuity, has reportedly been used to treat glaucoma for decades

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Scientists at Switzerland’s Paul Scherer Institute have found a protein in the eye that could lead to treatments that prevent blindness.

In the retina, photoreceptors called rods contain a protein that relays information from the eye to the brain. This allows us to see, especially in dim settings. The protein, known as the cyclic nucleotide-gated (CNG) ion channel, is partly responsible for translating light into a visual image.

Explore3 eating and drinking habits that aren’t good for your brain

By examining the eyes of a cow, scientists were able to extract the protein and study its components.

Scientists Diane Barrett, Gebhard Schertler, Benjamin Kaupp and Jacopo Marino published their research in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

They found that studying the components of the CNG ion channel has paved the way to find medical treatments for blindness.

Certain diseases, like retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare, genetic disorders involving a loss of retina cells, can cause a gradual loss of vision because photoreceptors die off because the eye can no longer make the protein.

“If we could find molecules that affect the protein, we could prevent the cells from dying — and thus stop people going blind,” Jacopo Marino, a biologist at PSI’s Laboratory of Biomolecular Research, said in a press release.

ExploreJada Pinkett Smith talks alopecia: What you need to know

Now that the precise structure of the protein has been found, scientists might now able to find these molecules and go to the next step to create medical treatments for blindness.

The Paul Scherer Institute is the largest research institute in Switzerland. The institute focuses on research on matters and materials, energy, environment and health.

To learn more about the study, read the press release here.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Demand for travel nurses helps fuel pandemic’s national nursing shortage
5h ago
Nurse adopts dog, reunites him with patient who was forced to give him up
5h ago
Northwestern to explore how biological age and real age differ
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top