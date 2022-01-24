Study: Severe COVID complications more common in unvaccinated pregnant women

The majority of complications, which also include COVID-related critical care admissions, occurred in unvaccinated women, the team wrote in a release published in medicalxpress.com.

They found the extended perinatal death rate — defined as death in the womb after 24 weeks of pregnancy or in the first 28 days after birth — among babies born within 28 days of their mother developing COVID-19 was 23 per 1,000 births.

All baby deaths occurred to women who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of infection.

“These data were then compared to the background rates of extended perinatal deaths and preterm births, which are the rates for all babies born in Scotland regardless of whether their mother had previously had COVID-19 or been vaccinated,” the team wrote.

The perinatal mortality and preterm birth rates in women within 28 days of receiving the vaccine 4 per 1,000 and 8%, respectively, “providing further reassurance on the safety of vaccination during pregnancy,” they wrote.

The full study can be read in the journal Nature Medicine.

