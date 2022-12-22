Study: Screen time raises chances of OCD in preteens; every hour ups the risk

OCD is characterized by a pattern of obsessions and compulsions that occur frequently and cause distress, according to the International OCD Foundation.

“Children who spend excessive time playing video games report feeling the need to play more and more and being unable to stop despite trying,” said Jason Nagata, MD, the lead author of the study, according to the release. “Intrusive thoughts about video game content could develop into obsessions or compulsions.”

Social media use, texting and video chatting were not linked with OCD, according to researchers, though results could be different for older teens. Screen time associated with education was not included in the study.

“Although screen time can have important benefits such as education and increased socialization, parents should be aware of the potential risks, especially to mental health,” Nagata said in the release. “Families can develop a media use plan which could include screen-free times including before bedtime.”

Daily screen time for children has been climbing since at least 2011, according to Quartz, citing a media usage survey. “(D)aily mobile media usage among kids under eight is nearly 10 times higher than it was in 2011,” the outlet reported in 2017.

More recently, children’s recreational screen time doubled during the pandemic, according to a previous study from UCSF.

Excessive screen time among teens has been linked to poor mental health, bad quality sleep and obesity, among other issues, according to multiple studies.

