ajc logo
X

Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time

caption arrowCaption
The world’s first study to look for plastics in human blood detected particles in 77% of participants. .PET plastic is most often used to produce drinks bottles, food packaging and clothing.It was found to be the most prevalent form of plastic in the human bloodstream.Study authors said plastic particles can enter the body from the air, in addition to food and drink.Polystyrene, which is used to make a wide variety of household products, was the second most common plastic found in the blood samples

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Experts call study results ‘alarming,’ say people are breathing them in

‘Alarming’ research has found plastics in human blood for the first time.

Researchers at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands tested the blood of 22 people for five types of plastic: polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

ExploreDeep-sea creatures contaminated with microplastics, study finds

A quantifiable amount of plastic particles was found in the blood of 17 of those 22 participants.

The scientists found PET was most commonly found. PET is the chemical name for polyester. PET is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic that is widely used for packaging foods and beverages, especially convenience-size soft drinks, juices and water.

The next most common was polystyrene, which you probably know better in its expanded form — sytrofoam. When combined with colorants, additives or other plastics, however, polystyrene is used to make appliances, electronics, automobile parts, toys, gardening pots and more.

Third was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags.

PET was found in the bloodstream of 50% of those tested, while polystyrene was present in 36%.

Dick Vethaak, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told the Independent the findings were “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest or inhale so much plastic that it can be found in the bloodstream.”

ExploreMicroplastics found in 90 percent of table salt used around the world, study says

The study did not measure how much plastic was present in bloodstreams, however.

“How much is too much?” Vethaak asked. ”We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out. As our exposure to plastic particles increases, we have a right to know what it’s doing to our bodies.”

The research is published in the journal Environment International.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medication over possible cancer risk
This post-shift technique might help you feel better after work
5 work-from-home nursing jobs you can do from anywhere
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top