Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time

Third was polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags.

PET was found in the bloodstream of 50% of those tested, while polystyrene was present in 36%.

Dick Vethaak, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told the Independent the findings were “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest or inhale so much plastic that it can be found in the bloodstream.”

The study did not measure how much plastic was present in bloodstreams, however.

“How much is too much?” Vethaak asked. ”We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out. As our exposure to plastic particles increases, we have a right to know what it’s doing to our bodies.”

The research is published in the journal Environment International.

