Explore Data shows drinking coffee can help prevent kidney stones

Moderate consumption is defined at 1½-3½ cups per day, the researchers wrote. They found people who drank black coffee were 16%-21% less likely to die during a seven-year follow-up. What’s interesting, however, is those who added a teaspoon of sugar were 29%-31% less likely to die in that time frame. Findings for using artificial sweeteners were inconclusive, the study states.

With 62% of Americans drinking, on average, three cups of coffee a day, it’s important to know what effect the beverage has on your body.

Many of coffee’s health benefits come from its high level of antioxidants. Experts often cite coffee as the highest source of antioxidants in the typical American diet. In November 2018, the BMJ published a scientific review by researchers from the University of Southampton that examined 201 studies on the health of coffee drinkers. They found the health benefits from coffee far outweighed any risks.

