Stillness meditation class for nurses now discounted 33%

Meditation isn’t a new concept at all, and the practice of mindfulness meditation — focusing your attention on the present moment — has been touted as a good way to reduce stress and improve mental health.

For some people, this might come easily, but others might need help grasping the concept and making it work for them.

Explore How mindfulness meditation improves mental health

Whether you’re new to the practice or would like to refine your skills, there is an eight-week program for nurses starting September 3, and right now it’s 33% off.

Mindfulness Based Stillness Meditation for Nurses teaches you how to integrate mindfulness into your daily life and establish a regular meditation practice.

“Through explanation, guidance, and discussion, we will explore how mindfulness meditation and guided meditation for nurses allows us to cultivate, refine and deepen our capacity to pay attention to the present moment — rediscovering peace and stillness,” Integrative Nurse Coach Academy states on its website.

“You will learn to become more fully present with yourselves, family and patients which will improve your ability to manage stress, enhance decision making, well-being and self-efficacy,” it continued.

The program is designed for nurses, who work long hours, experience pain and loss, and deal with many other stressors in the course of their duties.

At the end of the online program and when you complete the five-facet mindfulness questionnaire, you can download a certificate of completion and 48.5 contact hours.

The program usually costs $600, but is currently discounted to $399. You can learn about each week’s curriculum and register for the program here.