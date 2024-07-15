Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Pulse

Sophia Bush gets cancer test as birthday gift to self

The Galleri test screens for more than 50 types of cancer through a single blood draw

By
1 hour ago

Sophia Bush, known for her roles in “One Tree Hill” and “John Tucker Must Die,” recently celebrated her 42nd birthday by gifting herself the Galleri blood test. This innovative cancer screening tool is gaining traction in Hollywood and health care circles, and promises to revolutionize early cancer detection.

“Instead of planning a trip or a special adventure out in the world, I decided to gift myself a journey inward,” Bush shared in an Instagram post.

ExploreBreakthrough blood test may detect Parkinson’s years before symptoms
ExploreNew blood test can accurately detect lung cancer

The Galleri test, developed by health care company Grail, screens for more than 50 types of cancer through a single blood draw, according to the company’s website. Unlike traditional cancer screenings that focus on specific organs, this test searches for cell-free DNA shed by cancer cells into the bloodstream. If a cancer signal is detected, Galleri predicts the tissue type or organ associated with the signal with 88% accuracy, guiding follow-up diagnostic testing.

Bush said her decision was influenced by personal health challenges and her friends’ experiences with cancer. “Being sobered by my own brush with illness, and then seeing my best friend from high school lose her little sister to colon cancer at 37, and a friend from work go through a double mastectomy at 42, I knew I wanted to know everything about my own body,” she explained.

The Galleri test is particularly noteworthy for detecting rare and aggressive cancers often missed by standard screenings. The Cleveland Clinic reported it’s especially effective at identifying 12 cancers, including pancreatic, ovarian and liver cancers, that account for about two-thirds of all cancer deaths in the United States. For this dozen, Galleri can detect about 40% of stage 1 cancers and up to 95% of stage 4s.

ExploreFine, white hairs on your nose? Could indicate cancer, doctor warns

Because it cannot detect all cancers, the Galleri test is recommended as a complement to existing screening methods. It’s advised for adults 50 or older or those with a family history of cancer. The test is not yet FDA-approved and can cost up to $949, limiting accessibility for many.

“Would love to see this more accessible for everyone but I applaud you for using your platform to continue to raise awareness for women to put their health first. So happy you found care that works for you and I hope the same for all us 🙏🏼🤍,” an Instagram user commented on Bush’s post.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
9m ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June, affordable homes hard to find

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders
The Latest

Piedmont announces bicycle helmet drive for Safe Kids
These 5 plants and fungi can help relieve stress
‘I had no idea’: Susan Lucci’s heart health a wake-up call
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
About the photo of Trump's raised fist moments after the shooting